‘Zealously guard Guyana’s sovereignty’ – President Ali urges in Republic Day address

In his spirited address on Friday evening, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali pledged that the nation and its people will grow from ‘strength to strength’, as the government is working assiduously to position the country on a path to prosperity.

The head of state was at the time addressing those gathered outside of the Public Buildings, Brickdam, where the flag raising ceremony in observance of Guyana’s 54th Republic Anniversary was held.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing Guyanese in the presence of Prime Minister Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips and other officials

The president reminded that, in 1970, Guyana was able to sever all ties with the British monarchy after gaining its independence, signaling the dawning of a new era of sovereignty and democracy for the nation.

Therefore, the Commander-in-Chief acknowledged the collective responsibility of all Guyanese to act as stewards of territorial integrity.

“We, the custodians of the Republic must zealously guard our nation’s sovereignty, promote its development, and safeguard democracy. A threat to our territorial integrity poses a direct challenge to our sovereignty because it stakes a claim on the settled geographical boundaries that define our nation,” he emphasised.

According to the president, territorial integrity means far more than geographical demarcations. Rather, the concept represents the autonomy of the Guyanese people. As such, he reaffirmed that the country will never cede national sovereignty.

Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Guyana, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali inspects the guards of honour at the ceremony held to mark Guyana’s 54th year as a Republic on Friday

Turning his attention to the government’s development plan, the Guyanese leader assured of the unwavering commitment to implementing policies that benefit every category of worker.

“The next three and a half years will see the expansion of our economy, and with that, will come better conditions of work, better conditions for our farmers, more investment in our human resource potential, and of course, more investment in the welfare, salaries and conditions of work of all the people of our country. This is a commitment of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government. You need not second-guess this commitment,” he assured.

President Ali reminded that in less than four years, the government has fulfilled its commitments to the people, and fully intends to maintain this sterling track record.

He passionately reminded that part of his ‘One Guyana’ vision is set on building a nation for the future of 2030 and beyond. This vision requires hard work and sacrifice, and the head of state pledged the government’s support and guidance in this regard.

“We are working beyond those commitments, because we recognise the hard work, the strength of character, and we recognise that you, the people of this country, are giving your pound of flesh for the prosperity of our country and we shall work hand in hand with you to ensure that that prosperity comes to you and every home of the Guyanese family,” he pledged.

President Ali also called out those who seek to upend the country’s strong foundation of unity.

“Those who advocate for and justify the rigging of elections represent the epitome of moral bankruptcy. Such individuals demonstrate a blatant disregard, for the principles of fairness, justice, and the sanctity of the electoral process. By condoning election rigging, they corrode the very foundation of democracy and the stability of our Republic. Guyana will never return to the era where our republic was tainted. Guyana’s harrowing experience with dictatorship stands as a stark reminder of the perils of rigged elections. That era is a closed chapter in our history,” the president said.

Fireworks to mark Guyana’s 54th Republic Anniversary

The celebration began with the customary marching band, executed by an all-women unit, and saw a series of cultural performances such a steelpan, songs and dances. The event also featured a sterling military band display, with traditional fanfare befitting the symbolic occasion. Republic Day this year is observed under the theme: ‘Celebrating our people and our prosperity’.

The President was joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, other government ministers, officials, and members of the diplomatic corps.

