Zeeburg Imam sets example with IT certification achievement

– encourages others to join BIT programmes

Anwar Ally, originally from Patentia on the West Bank of Demerara, successfully graduated from the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programme in Information Technology (IT) on Wednesday.

Ally, who works as an instructor at the Sabeelur Rashaad Islamic Training Centre and serves as an Imam at Zeeburg’s Mosque, is happy that he capitalised on an opportunity made available by the government to elevate his knowledge in a subject area he believes is relevant.

Imam Anwar Ally, during an interview with DPI

He recalled the challenging times he had when he juggled his full-time teaching job to attend classes. Although it was not easy, the religious leader said he managed to pull through. He said he wanted to set a positive example for the youth he mentors.

“It is always encouraging for the youth to come and join this programme and [it] means empowerment for youths and [serves] as an avenue to a career for them,” Ally told the Department of Public Information (DPI). “We are very grateful for this initiative from the government, the ministry and all [other] stakeholders.”

Nineteen-year-old Hanna Defreitas

Nineteen-year-old Hanna Defreitas from Vergenoegen is one of the 55 graduates. She wants to work in accounting and believes that the General Office Administration course is a good first step for her career.

Abdul Kareem, from Bartica, said he feels motivated in his training and wants to share what he has learned with others.

“I would encourage youngsters like myself and others to dive into these courses so it can benefit them in their future and their family,” Kareem said.

Abdul Kareem during an interview with DPI

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith highlighted how important certification is and what skills and values the graduates have learned during the graduation ceremony.

“The Government of Guyana remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding access to technical and vocational skills, to creating greater opportunities for participation in every aspect of life…[and] supporting youth entrepreneurship and innovation,” highlighted Minister Griffith.

He urged the graduates to make full use of their new skills so that they can transform their lives and communities and contribute to Guyana’s development.

Over five years, an investment of $141.6 million helped 16,196 people in the 10 regions.

The minister highlighted that the programme trained participants in various skills, fostering employability and professionalism, with 794 males and 902 females in Region Three alone completing various programmes.



