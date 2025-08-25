Zero-tolerance for post election unrest – VP Jagdeo

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has issued a stern warning that any attempt to incite trouble after the elections will not be tolerated.

“I want to promise them that in case they try, they’ll create trouble when they’re defeated by this massive victory of the PPP, they’re going to get into big trouble. The security forces are ready to take on anyone who tries,” he told a massive public rally in Stewartville, Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) on Sunday.

VP Dr Bharrat Jagdeo speaking at the PPP/C public rally in Stewartville on Sunday

VP Jagdeo noted the change in rhetoric by the leader of the People’s National Congress/Reform-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton, and the leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Azruddin Mohamed, as an acknowledgement of a resounding defeat in the September 1 Regional and General Elections.

According to Dr Jagdeo, Norton has already threatened that trouble will erupt in Guyana if he does not score a victory. At the same time, WIN’s candidate has made sweeping claims that the PPP/C is dismissing as both delusional and irresponsible.

“Mohamed, in his delusional, mentally ill state, says, ‘I did a poll and my poll showed that I’m winning the presidency. I’ve already won in Regions 1, 7, 8, and 9. We’re going to beat them in all those regions. And the PPP is planning to rig in 6, 2, 3, 4, and 5. And there will be trouble in Guyana,” Dr Jagdeo quoted the WIN party representative as saying.

Scoffing at the remarks made by Mohamed’s spokesperson, Bradley Sampson, a known social media personality who goes by the moniker “Doggie,” Dr Jagdeo noted that Sampson has adopted the same reckless language used by the PNC-APNU in the past.

According to the Vice President, such rhetoric is not new to the PPP/C party. Stating that it has faced and has overcome similar ploys before, Dr Jagdeo declared to a crowd of thousands roaring with applause: “If we dealt with Granger and his cabal, we could deal with these two any day.”