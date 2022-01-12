1000 homes being built for low to moderate income earners, young professionals

Close to 1000 housing units are being constructed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) targeting low to moderate income earners, as well as young professionals.

This is in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s manifesto promise to improve the living standards of Guyanese through the provision of affordable housing for families at all income levels.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P during an inspection of one of the two-stories young professional homes at Providence

In a recent interview with DPI, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal revealed that approximately 590 low and moderate homes are being constructed.

These include, 350 two- bedroom elevated units in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown; 100 two-bedroom flat units in Prospect, East Bank Demerara; 100 two- bedroom flat units in Williamsburg, Region Six; and 40 two-bedroom elevated units in Amelia’a Ward, Linden, Region Ten.

One of the flat young professional homes at Providence

Minister Croal said a number of these homes have been completed, particularly in Cummings Lodge, and allottees have begun to occupy them.

Additionally, 350 young professional units are being constructed. Of that amount, are 200 two- storey and flat units being constructed at Providence, East Bank Demerara and another 150 under construction in Prospect. So far, 100 units have been completed in Providence.

Further, under the Core Home Support Initiative, 25 new housing units are being built in Sophia, Georgetown and Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara at subsidised cost, targeting low income and vulnerable families. The project falls under the Adequate Housing & Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) funded by the IDB.

One of the two-bedroom homes at Cummings Lodge

Minister Croal said the homes are in high demand particularly, by young professionals and other working – class citizens.

“Because persons are working in the various disciplines to go through the hassle of having to deal with contractors and getting time off to buy materials… The demand is great and that is why in our 2022 programme we are targeting to build many more houses,” he said.

The project to construct houses was conceptualised by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan who had initiated the ‘turn key’ homes initiative when he served as housing minister prior to 2015.

The low-income homes under construction at Prospect

“Our President has given a charge to aim for 25,000 homes over the five-year period, and so, while we will allocate 50,000 house lots, simultaneously, we will be constructing houses,” he said.

In keeping with its manifesto, the PPP/C Government is committed to delivering 50,000 house lots to Guyanese within its first term in office. In 2021, the government surpassed its target of distributing 10,000 house lots to Guyanese through its signature ‘Dream Realise’ house lot distribution exercise.