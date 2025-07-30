107 medical professionals receive scholarships for advanced studies with three UK Universities
The Government of Guyana, through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), has awarded 107 scholarships to medical professionals for postgraduate studies at the University of Buckingham, University of Wolverhampton and the University of South Wales.
This is in partnership with LEARNA UK and forms part of the government’s broader commitment to strengthening Guyana’s healthcare workforce and complements the scholarships already being pursued through Medvarsity.
The programmes offered span a wide range of specialised fields vital to Guyana’s evolving healthcare needs. These programmes include master’s degrees in disciplines such as:
- Cardiology
- Care of the Older Person
- Clinical Nutrition
- Critical Care
- Dermatology
- Family Medicine
- Haematology
- Healthcare Management
- Infectious Disease
- Neurology
- Occupational Medicine
- Orthopaedics
- Paediatrics and Child Health
- Urology
- Healthcare Leadership and Medical Education
- Acute Medicine
- Applied Health Economics
- Clinical Psychiatry
- Diabetes
- Endocrinology
- Gastroenterology
- Pain Management
- Public Health
- Renal Medicine
- Respiratory Medicine, Rheumatology
- Sexual and Reproductive Medicine
- Sports and Exercise Medicine.
Students are also pursuing postgraduate Certificates in:
- AI in Medicine
- Calcium and Bone Medicine
- Cosmetic Medicine
- Menopause Medicine
- Thyroid Medicine
- Clinical Nutrition
- Critical Care
- Lifestyle Medicine
By granting access to world-class postgraduate training in these areas, the government continues to equip local professionals with expertise that directly enhances patient care and public health services across the country.
The scholarships also reflect the government’s broader development agenda, which places equal weight on physical infrastructure and the training of people to sustain that growth. As part of this agenda, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, has emphasised that long-term prosperity depends on equipping Guyanese professionals with the expertise to meet global standards while serving local needs.
It also reflects ongoing priorities within the health sector, where Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, has placed significant focus on building specialised capacity across hospitals and clinics. By targeting critical areas such as cardiology, public health, and endocrinology, these scholarships strengthen frontline services and advance the government’s goal of delivering modern, equitable healthcare to all citizens.
Since its establishment in 2021, GOAL has transformed higher education access in Guyana, awarding over 39,000 scholarships across disciplines ranging from healthcare and education to technology and business.
The programme reflects the government’s vision of building a future-ready workforce and enabling Guyanese citizens to pursue globally recognised qualifications without leaving their communities.