107 medical professionals receive scholarships for advanced studies with three UK Universities

The Government of Guyana, through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), has awarded 107 scholarships to medical professionals for postgraduate studies at the University of Buckingham, University of Wolverhampton and the University of South Wales.

This is in partnership with LEARNA UK and forms part of the government’s broader commitment to strengthening Guyana’s healthcare workforce and complements the scholarships already being pursued through Medvarsity.

The programmes offered span a wide range of specialised fields vital to Guyana’s evolving healthcare needs. These programmes include master’s degrees in disciplines such as:

Cardiology

Care of the Older Person

Clinical Nutrition

Critical Care

Dermatology

Family Medicine

Haematology

Healthcare Management

Infectious Disease

Neurology

Occupational Medicine

Orthopaedics

Paediatrics and Child Health

Urology

Healthcare Leadership and Medical Education

Acute Medicine

Applied Health Economics

Clinical Psychiatry

Diabetes

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Pain Management

Public Health

Renal Medicine

Respiratory Medicine, Rheumatology

Sexual and Reproductive Medicine

Sports and Exercise Medicine.

Students are also pursuing postgraduate Certificates in:

AI in Medicine

Calcium and Bone Medicine

Cosmetic Medicine

Menopause Medicine

Thyroid Medicine

Clinical Nutrition

Critical Care

Lifestyle Medicine

By granting access to world-class postgraduate training in these areas, the government continues to equip local professionals with expertise that directly enhances patient care and public health services across the country.

The scholarships also reflect the government’s broader development agenda, which places equal weight on physical infrastructure and the training of people to sustain that growth. As part of this agenda, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, has emphasised that long-term prosperity depends on equipping Guyanese professionals with the expertise to meet global standards while serving local needs.

It also reflects ongoing priorities within the health sector, where Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, has placed significant focus on building specialised capacity across hospitals and clinics. By targeting critical areas such as cardiology, public health, and endocrinology, these scholarships strengthen frontline services and advance the government’s goal of delivering modern, equitable healthcare to all citizens.

Since its establishment in 2021, GOAL has transformed higher education access in Guyana, awarding over 39,000 scholarships across disciplines ranging from healthcare and education to technology and business.

The programme reflects the government’s vision of building a future-ready workforce and enabling Guyanese citizens to pursue globally recognised qualifications without leaving their communities.