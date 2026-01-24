1,300 inmates benefit from rehabilitation and skills training across Guyana prisons

A total of 1,302 inmates in Guyana have participated in rehabilitation and training programs to help them reintegrate into society. The program is part of the government’s effort to reform prisons and lower reoffending rates.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) says the number comes from launching the program at its five prison sites.

Prisoner training in carpentry

The initiative focuses on technical and vocational skills, academic education and behavioural modification, to prepare offenders for employment and reintegration into society after they serve their sentences.

The Sentence Planning Unit (SPU) carried out individual assessments to ensure training was tailored to each inmate’s needs, taking into account their background, aptitude and readiness.

Prisoners undergoing training in farming

Prisoners’ Welfare and Corrections Officer, Tassa McGarrell, said the department recognised the importance of meeting inmates “at their level”.

McGarrell said partnerships with government ministries, non-governmental organisations and the private sector had strengthened the programmes throughout 2025.

“I am immensely proud of the transformative progress we’ve made in empowering inmates through skill acquisition and education,” she said.

“These partnerships have not only equipped inmates with practical skills but are paving the way for a more skilled workforce.”

Female prisoners undergoing training

Additionally, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot said the training initiatives formed part of a national strategy to improve the lives of offenders and create long-term change.

He added that the Prison Service was moving away from a penal approach towards a correctional model, with a stronger focus on rehabilitation and collaboration with stakeholders to help meet Guyana’s growing labour demands.