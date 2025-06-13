150 additional house lots distributed in Bartica

Some 150 more residents of Bartica in Region Seven are one step closer to becoming homeowners. On Friday the residents received their house lots at Tract ‘Bar’ and Five Miles South Housing Schemes.

Reshma Ally said she felt empowered by just knowing that she is the owner of her own property and, soon, she hopes, will no longer have to pay $60,000 in rent every month.

An allottee selects her lot number

“It feels good to get this after waiting for so long. I feel happy that I can leave something for my children,” she stated.

It was also a significant moment for Mala Benny, who applied for her land some 17 years ago.”

Benny, a mother to two sons, says that “this is the first time I’ll own something like this. I feel good because now I know they can get something since I am living on somebody else’s land.”

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal led the housing drive at the Bartica Community Centre Ground. He said the land allocation exercise underscored the government’s aim of ensuring homeownership reaches every administrative region.

Bartica now has three housing developments: Five Miles, Five Miles Extension and Block CHPA.

Some $2.5 billion is being invested to complete the first phase of infrastructure works in these three developments, with completion expected by November of this year.

Bartica received an allocation of 437 lots in the last five years, compared to just 18 lots that were allocated by the previous government during their five years in office.

Minister Croal noted that the PPP/C administration has distributed over 9,000 house lots nationwide in the first six months of this year. That number exceeds the 7,534 lots that were allocated by the previous government between 2015 and 2020.

A total of 104 people who were allocated land at Block CHPA in Region Seven will also be signing their agreements of sale to begin the process of registering their titles. This means they will be able to uplift their titles in the coming months.