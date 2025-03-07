500 Region Seven families are now proud homeowners

Tracy Anne Persaud, a mother of two, is among some 500 families that received a house lot at Five Miles Housing Scheme Extension and Block CHPA in Bartica, Region Seven.

The woman was emotional during the land allocation exercise at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, on Friday. The exercise was spearheaded by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal.

Allottee, Tracy Anne Persaud selects her lot number

The young mother said achieving homeownership has always been one of her life-long dreams. She can now provide a stable and safe home for her children.

“I feel very happy about it since I’ve waited just a long time. It means more than what I can explain. It is something that I’ve never had,” she said.

Mohamed Ishak applied for the land in 2022 and is now able to provide a better future for his children.

“I’m feeling elated because this is a dream come true. It’s a feeling that is unexplainable. You can now be in your own space. You can come and go as you want. There is no one to tell you when to come and go…It was worth the wait,” he added.

After applying for a house lot for several years, Tracey Benjamin is now on her way to providing a home for her sons.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal delivers remarks at the housing outreach at Bartica Community Centre Ground

“I feel very happy to be here to select my house lot. I have three sons. I am glad that I will be able to leave them with something when I’m gone,” Benjamin stated.

First-time landowner Anique Misir is happy to finally obtain a house lot that will benefit her children in the long term.

Misir said “I applied for the land 10 years ago. I’m very pleased about it. I am happy that I was back to obtain my lot today.”

Over 30 land titles have been earmarked to be distributed today during the housing outreach.

An allottee selects her lot number

Minister Croal said the government has established three housing areas in the region at Five Miles, Five Miles Extension and Block CHPA.

The first phase of infrastructure work has been completed at Five Miles while works will commence soon at the Five Miles extension.

Over $2.5 billion has been spent to develop the three areas.

Another $1.1 billion will go towards the development of Plantation Bartica (Tract Bar), providing access to the area.

The housing areas are heavily subsidised by the government, ensuring allottees have access to their lots to begin construction on their homes.

An allottee selects her lot number

Region Seven currently has about 900 pending applicants.

“Another 128 lots are coming on stream at Mora Camp area. That is being done under the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission,” Minister Croal stated.

A total of 41,849 house lots have been allocated to Guyanese since the PPP/C government took office in 2020.

