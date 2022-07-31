16 households in Bare Root, Bachelor’s Adventure being regularised

Some sixteen (16) households in Bare Root and Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara are currently being regularised by the central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

These residents have been occupying lands in those communities for decades without any legal documentation.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal engaging a resident at the Melanie Damishana outreach

Minister of Housing and water, Collin Croal on Saturday said the regularisation process is ongoing and the residents will receive their land ownership documents by the end of the year.

“We have completed the occupational survey and we are filing the plan with the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, so by the second week of August, I am expected to get that approved plan,” the minister told the residents during a community outreach at the Melanie Damishana village, ECD.

He stated, “I Can assure you that for your Christmas you will have your titles.”

The initiative forms part of the housing ministry’s land regularisation programme that addresses the issue of illegal occupation of lands that fall under the CHPA.

Since the PPP/C government took office, it regularised over 284 informal settlers, while 59 households were relocated from Zero tolerance areas and resettled into wholesome communities.

Last year, the housing ministry launched the Guyana Strategy for Informal Settlements Upgrading and Prevention, a programme which seeks to address and ultimately, eliminate squatting across the country.

The programme is being executed in partnership with the UN-Habitat, the European Union (EU) and the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP). It will result in squatting being dealt with in a more structured way, taking into consideration the increased number of squatter settlements across the country.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

