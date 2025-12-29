20 per cent tint now permissible – Min Walrond

As of January 1, 2026, Guyanese drivers will be permitted to have tinted windows on their vehicles, provided they are within clearly defined limits, under the new Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Tint) Regulations 2025.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, made this announcement in a statement to the press on Monday afternoon.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond

Under the new rules, all vehicles will be allowed some level of tint, without the need for an exemption, so long as owners comply with the defined limits.

Drivers will not be allowed to tint the front windscreen, except for a small visor strip at the top, which must not exceed six inches.

The front side windows must allow at least 25 per cent of light to pass through, while the rear side windows and rear windscreen must allow a minimum of 20 per cent.

Additionally, mirrored or reflective tint will be prohibited.

Any person or business using non-compliant tint may be fined $30,000.

To allow motorists time to adjust, a three-month amnesty period starting on January 1, 2026, will be implemented. During this time, the Guyana Police Force will establish voluntary tint-testing sites across the country, allowing drivers to check their vehicles and make adjustments without penalty.

After the amnesty period ends, full enforcement will begin.

The new regulations allow exemptions for specific categories, including emergency vehicles, diplomatic missions, licensed private security companies, individuals with certified medical conditions, and businesses involved in high-risk cash handling.

Medical exemptions must be supported by certification from a registered medical practitioner, and all approved exemptions will be recorded in a national digital registry.

To ensure fair enforcement, the Guyana Police Force will now use approved tint meters to measure window tint, replacing subjective roadside judgment with electronic testing.

Minister Walrond explained that the new rules replace what was effectively a long-standing ban on tinted windows, which no longer reflects the reality of Guyana’s roads. She noted that more than 70 per cent of vehicles were already operating outside the previous legal limit, highlighting the need for updated regulations.