200 Lusignan prisoners cleared of COVID-19

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony has said 200 inmates of the Lusignan Prison who tested positive for COVID-19 are no longer infectious and can be reintegrated into the prison population.

More than 290 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility. More than 90 others are still being monitored closely.

“From a medical point of view, since they are no longer infectious, we can return them to Lusignan. That is something that the personnel at the isolation centre and the prison authority would have to discuss so that all these persons who have been discharged can go back to the prison setting,” Minister Anthony said.

A screening and testing campaign for COVID-19 was initiated in the prison after two inmates initially tested positive for the disease. Since then, the Ministry, along with the Guyana Prisons Service, has been working to put measures in place to mitigate against the spread of the disease.