208 more individuals receive steel, cement vouchers  

Two hundred eight more homebuilders in Region Four received their steel and cement vouchers, providing significant financial relief.

The vouchers were presented by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal on Saturday at the building expo at the National Stadium, Providence.

Homes valued at $6 million or less are eligible for a subsidy covering steel and one sling of cement, while those with a construction budget between $6 million and $25 million receive two slings of cement.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the assistance, which will enable them to build a more comfortable future for their families.

Yonette Washington, beaming with happiness, shared that she learned about the housing support while collecting her certificate and decided to apply, despite her initial uncertainty about being approved.

She said, “Somebody told me to apply for it, and I was like, ‘Are you sure I am going to get through with this thing?’ They said yes. So, I took the chance and applied for it. They called me yesterday at work, and I decided to come out to uplift my check for my steel and cement.”

Washington added, “I feel so great. I am the happiest person right now. It is going to take a good way. And I appreciate everything that the government has been doing for us.”

Sarah Brown highlighted that the voucher will enable her to build a fence for her yard.

“Right now, I have my fence to build, guttering to do and a lot of things because we just finished constructing our house. I am so happy and filled with joy right now. This [voucher] is gold,” Brown expressed.

Monica Ferreira explained that she learnt about the programme when she collected her land title at the ministry. While there, she was advised to apply for the subsidy.

She stated, “I went and found out about it and got the form, and filled it out. I submitted all the documents they asked for.”

Ferreira initially thought the call informing her to uplift the voucher at the expo was a prank.

She recounted, “I thought it was a prank. I kept questioning the person who called me, and they said it is not a prank; it is real. I am feeling great and happy because I will start my fence because which is what I applied for the subsidy for.”

This programme, announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in July 2022, forms part of the government’s housing strategy to promote homeownership and improve the living standards of Guyanese. The initiative has already injected over half a billion dollars into local economies and distributed more than 2,000 vouchers nationwide.

