25 persons begin aviation training

Twenty-five individuals are set to embark on specialised training in air traffic control assistance and aeronautical information services at the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and the Civil Aviation Training School.

This six-month programme, one of the largest of its kind, has attracted participants from various regions, including Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and Seven, with additional recruits from Regions Nine and Ten following a recruitment drive in Georgetown.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt Col (ret’d) Egbert Field and trainees

The training began with an opening ceremony at the Timehri Control Tower on Monday, where trainee Hanifa Simeon, a resident of Paruima, expressed her enthusiasm for the programme.

Simeon described the opportunity as a rare chance for individuals from the hinterland to pursue careers in aviation.

“Out in the hinterland sometimes it is really difficult for us, we don’t always get these job opportunities but then this came up so it is a rare opportunity for me as an Amerindian. When I was younger in school, I wanted to be a pilot but my parents didn’t have the money so when they told us they were funding this I felt like it was a great opportunity for me,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Another trainee, Saskia Sparman, who hails from Timehri, shared her excitement about the programme, noting that her lifelong curiosity about aviation inspired her to seize the opportunity.

“I’ve always been curious about how the aviation system works,” she said.

Sparman further emphasised the importance of taking advantage of government initiatives like this, which she believes offer valuable career opportunities for persons.

Navendra Narine, one of the youngest trainees, expressed his eagerness to start the programme, having counted down the days until he was eligible. He noted that it is his passion to be part of the aviation sector by any means, to contribute meaningfully to the service and safety of passengers.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at the opening ceremony of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and Civil Aviation Training School

The training programme will consist of three months of academic instruction followed by three months of practical, on-the-job training.

Training is scheduled from 8:00 hours to 15:30 hours, Monday through Friday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, addressed the trainees during the ceremony, offering words of encouragement while emphasising the importance of punctuality, focus, and teamwork.

He stressed that lateness among pilots and air navigation officers is a known contributor to accidents, urging the trainees to make punctuality a habit.

“Pilots and air navigational officers who are late are the ones who create accidents because when you are late you have to cut corners to make up for time that was lost. The necessary checks and the necessary protocols are not in place when you are late so punctuality must become a lifestyle,” he stated.

Similarly, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt Col (ret’d) Egbert Field, urged trainees to take their studies seriously.

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt Col (ret’d) Egbert Field at the opening ceremony of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and Civil Aviation Training School

“Guiding those pilots and aircraft through our skies is serious business. I want you to throw away all childish behavior and take up the mantle of safety consciousness,” Field advised.

Principal of the aviation school, Clifford Van Doimen, also welcomed the new trainees, encouraging them to make the most of the training.

The programme requires participants to be between 19 and 26 years old, with at least five CXC subjects, including Mathematics and English.

Successful graduates of the traing are guaranteed employment with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, with ongoing training opportunities for career advancement.

