29 GPF prosecutors graduate from international training course

Prosecutors of the Guyana Police Force are now better equipped to uphold the rule of law after successfully completing six months of international training course at the School of the Nations.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC, told the 29 graduating ranks, that they are now part of the legal system which administers and enforces the rule of law in Guyana, the foundation on which a modern society rests.

“Unless we have law and order prevailing in this society, unless the rule of law is respected, unless there is public order and unless we have a legal system that delivers justice to our people in accordance with law. And that is why no matter what advancements are made in whatever arena of national life, we must have corresponding and commensurate advancement in the justice and legal sector,” the Attorney General stated.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP

He further stressed that “it is the rule of law that creates that regulatory environment through which every other developmental endeavor takes place in our country. In fact, it is the rule of law and the law itself that embeds the foundation for all the other developments.”

He said persons are comfortable to know that they live in a society where the legal system works in accordance with the law.

AG Nandlall said an unregulated society leads to anarchy and lawlessness, hence government’s push to advance the legal system. Investments are also being made in other aspects of the legal systems.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, in his remarks, said for far too long there has been a negative light on police prosecutor. This he said, is one of the reasons government made the investment to improve the quality of police prosecutors in the court system.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn MP

“Those who will stand up in the magistrates court, those who would do the documentation, put together the evidence in relation to prosecuting cases have to be of high integrity, have to have this high level of passionate engagement in respect of the work that they have to do.”

“We must not fall fail our country, you, young people have to carry our country forward in every spare of endeavor, you have the brains and ability if used properly. It is not simple the receiving of the certificates and hearing the good words, it is in the doing,” Minister Benn said.

Meanwhile, ranks who completed the training said it will give them an edge in the courtroom.

Some of the Police Prosecutors that graduated

Sergeant Quincy Lacon said “I have great interest in the justice system as a police officer… being a participant on this course will benefit the judicial system in so many ways, in terms of timely discharge of trials and so many things,”

Police Constable Orin Joseph believes that “it would be a great advantage for me and my fellow colleagues due to the fact that not many prosecutors were given this opportunity whereby they were trained as though they were attorneys at law. So now being able to go head-to-head with attorneys, even senior counsels is of great importance which I am anticipating to be a part of.”

Sergeant Quincy Lacon receiving is award for outstanding performance final assessment in theory from Deputy Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus

Deputy Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus in his charge to the graduates, urged them assist the court in delivering justice in a fair and transparent manner. They were also urged to guard against pouring their emotions into matters as to not cloud their judgement. Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards also delivered remarks, congratulating the graduates, noting that they can now rub shoulders with defense councils.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

