$30.4M seed facility to be upgraded to boost support for farmers

The Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) is set to strengthen agricultural operations on the coast by rehabilitating a key shed at its seed facility in Onverwagt.

The authority has invited qualified contractors to submit tenders for Phase II of the project, which has an estimated cost of $30.4 million.

The upgrade is part of a wider programme to modernise infrastructure within the MMA-ADA scheme, ensuring farmers have consistent access to high-quality planting materials.

When rehabilitated, the facility will improve the storage, handling and distribution of seeds for rice cultivation and other regional crops.

The upgraded infrastructure is also expected to preserve seed quality and strengthen the supply chain serving farmers across the scheme.

Interested bidders can uplift tender documents from the MMA-ADA office in Onverwagt upon payment of a $3,000 non-refundable fee.

Completed bids must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets in Georgetown, no later than 09:00hrs on April 2, 2026.

The project builds on a series of works designed to boost agricultural productivity.

In recent years, the authority has completed drainage and irrigation upgrades, canal desilting, and the rehabilitation of kokers and sluices, alongside improvements to access dams throughout the Berbice area.

Over $1.6 billion was expended on critical infrastructural upgrades and development works. Key projects included purchasing a $110 million excavator in 2024, a $170.5 million capital works programme in 2021 to facilitate drainage, embankment, and road improvements to support rice and cattle farmers.

These investments have helped farmers better manage water levels during both dry and rainy seasons, improving crop yields and reducing the risk of flooding in farming communities.