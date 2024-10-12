30 GDF officers presented with Instruments of Commission

– charged to embody integrity, duty

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday presented thirty newly commissioned officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) with their Instruments of Commission.

A Commission is a unique, official certificate issued only by the President.

The conferment of the State Commission and the Instrument of Commission constitutes a solemn rite of passage, signifying the cadets’ attainment of the rank and authority of commissioned officers in the Defence Force.

The second lieutenants and warrant officers took the oath of office before President Ali, Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan and other senior officers during a simple ceremony at Baridi Benab, State House.

The president charged the officers to embody the values of integrity and duty. He said instruments of commission presented to the officers is a recognition of their readiness and competence to lead.

Recognising the rigorous training and assessment that preceded this accomplishment, the head of state urged the officers to perform their duties and uphold their responsibilities with pride and distinction.

“I urge you not to betray or disappoint those who have reposed their confidence and trust in you. Your commission and warrants carry great expectations. It requires loyalty, courage, and exemplary conduct,” he underscored.

President Ali further encouraged them to maintain a steadfast commitment to the Constitution, the defence force, and the country, ensuring that the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity always remain the pinnacle of their sacrifices.

The officers were also encouraged to demonstrate courage and bravery in the face of threats, whether from external aggression or internal disorder, and inspire their subordinates with their strength of example.

“Your training must be ongoing throughout your careers to ensure that you’re always prepared for any challenge. The Guyana Defence Force is committed to supporting your development as part of a modernising military ready to defend, deter threats and respond to national emergencies,” the president said.

Moreover, President Ali pointed to the unique challenges posed in a rapidly changing world.

These changes require a deep understanding of strategy, technological proficiency, cyber security and problem-solving capacity within the military. These threats demand greater vigilance and intelligence, President Ali said.

“Our country is changing, and you must change with it. We are building not just a more agile and technologically serving military, but a modern nation. Your ability to embrace these changes will be essential to ensuring the security and sovereignty of our nation,” President Ali added.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

