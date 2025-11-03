300 GPF ranks being trained to safeguard, enhance Guyana’s tourism experience

Three hundred officers in the Guyana Police Force are undergoing special training in public engagement to strengthen the quality of visitors’ experience in Guyana.

The six-part training session is made possible through a partnership between the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and HAROBED at the GPF Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Street in Georgetown.

GPF officers participating in the training session

The initiative aims to build stronger connections between law enforcement and the tourism sector.

It focuses on enhancing the officer’s capacity in key areas, including visitor engagement, customer service, cultural sensitivity, destination awareness, and professional conduct.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues underscored the police force’s role as the front-line ambassadors for Guyana.

She emphasised the importance of stakeholders’ collaboration in the success of the tourism experience.

Minister Rodrigues highlighted the importance of establishing the Hospitality and Tourism Institute in the near future, stating it is vital to ensuring a positive visitor experience in Guyana.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, along with members of the GTA and officers participating in the training session

“When a visitor asks for directions, interacts with a police officer or seeks help, they are not just encountering individuals. They are experiencing Guyana. That is the essence of the training you will receive”, she noted.

Police Constable Marvin Rajkumar

Police Constable Marvin Rajkumar expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the training.

“It’s very much beneficial for us officers to be exposed to the public domain now. And knowing that Guyana is having a booming economy when it comes to tourism, the training will also assist in this regard by helping us know the right things to say and the right way to approach persons.”