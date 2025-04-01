$30M wells commissioned at Cabrora, Aracuru in Region One

– three new wells under construction in Manawarin

Some 700 residents of Cabrora, Aracuru, and surrounding areas in the Moruca Sub-region, Region One, are now benefiting from reliable access to clean and safe water, thanks to the commissioning of two wells, totalling $30 million.

The scope of work for the projects included the drilling of 6-inch PVC water wells, the installation of approximately 3 kilometres of distribution network, and the construction of photovoltaic pumping systems. Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) executed the projects in collaboration with the local villagers.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, along with Regional Vice-Chairperson Annansha Peters and GWI’s Director of Hinterland Services, Ramchand Jailal, officially commissioned the systems last Saturday.

Cabrora, with a population of nearly 400, is divided into three areas: Upper, Central, and Lower Cabrora. Previously, residents relied on a well in Lower Cabrora and a distribution network in Central Cabrora linked to the Santa Rosa water supply system. The new $15 million facility, now operational in Lower Cabrora, will serve approximately 200 residents.

Cabrora water supply system

In Aracuru, the completion of a $15 million well has brought first-time access to clean and safe water for about 500 residents, along with 20 additional households across Aracuru Bridge. Before this intervention, residents were relying on a hand-dug well for water.

Aracuru water supply system

Three new wells for Manawarin

The government is also investing $70 million to drill three new wells in Manawarin, aimed at enhancing access to potable water. Fabra Enterprise is carrying out the project.

Minister Croal, during a site inspection of one of the wells on Sunday, explained that the initial plan was to drill one well in Central Manawarin to supply water to the local school, health centre, and other government facilities.

However, due to the community’s unique topography, the decision was made to drill three wells to serve the area more effectively. Extending pipelines from a single well was not a feasible option.

Residents are forced to travel long distances to creeks for water, which dries up during extended dry periods.

In the Moruca subdistrict alone, six wells are in various stages of completion, with additional contracts expected soon for further drilling.

Minister Croal reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring every community has reliable access to clean water.

“We have committed that all communities where the source is the river or the creeks, we will ensure that we have independent supply [systems] for those communities. When we say we are going to deliver, you can rest assured that we will deliver… This year, we will be drilling over 40 wells in Region One,” he affirmed.

The drilling and expansion of wells will allow the government to achieve 100 per cent access to potable water in the hinterland and riverine communities by the end of 2025.

Ongoing works on a well at Manawarin

