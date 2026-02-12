$32.9B to be invested on local government development

–$5.9B for solid waste management, more than $18B to improve markets nationwide

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has received parliamentary approval for $32.9 billion sought to drive local government development in municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) across Guyana.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, informed the Parliamentary Committee of Supply that several markets will receive significant attention with over $18 billion budgeted.

The Port Kaituma, Bath, Railway Line Market, Unity, Rose Hall, Port Mourant, Number 79 and Lethem Markets will be rehabilitated from this allocation.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, in the Committee of Supply

Opposition parliamentarians questioned whether this sum would complete these projects.

“It would complete what the initial scope of work was. However, markets are hubs of economic activity for the people who vend there,” the minister responded. “We want to make sure every market has good sanitary facilities, excellent protection from the weather…”

Minister Manickchand also announced that the Plaisance Market will be transformed with the addition of modern amenities.

Minister Manickchand stated that a little over $404 million has also been allocated for Guyana’s first cultural market, which will be executed in three lots.

To support municipalities and neighbourhood democratic councils (NDCs), the committee approved $2.8 billion. This will allow municipalities to receive $50 million, and NDCs will get $30 million in subsidies.

Meanwhile, the local government ministry also received approval for $5.9 billion for the Solid Waste Disposal Programme; approximately $400 million for the Haags Bosch site and $150 million for the Lusignan landfill site.

Additionally, eight modern landfill sites will be opened.

“This is the beginning of the modern landfill sites that will be done all across the country,” Minister Manickchand stated.

The government is closing the Haags Bosch site by 2029, and improvements have been made to ensure the foul smell does not affect residential areas.

The minister urged her colleagues on the opposition benches to get on board with the government as the ministry prepares to launch a massive education programme to change the Guyanese mindset on proper garbage disposal.

These sums are part of a wider $36.6 billion approved on Thursday.