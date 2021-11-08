$346 million primary school for Amelia’s Ward/Bamia

A contract valued $364 million was signed on Monday for the construction of a primary school in Amelia’s Ward/Bamia, Region 10 (Upper Demerara -Upper Berbice).

The contract signing was facilitated by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and was awarded to Sta8tment Investment Inc. The facility will house up to 800 students.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P.

Minister Nigel Dharamlall said initiatives such as these are critical within the region, as it paves the way for development.

“This area is very important in the development scope of our country because of its magnitude and because of its potential,” he noted.

He said contract is expected to be completed within 20 months, and will be able to open its doors to the students of the community in 2024.

Minister Dharamlall urged the contractor to utilise labour from within the community as it will create employment for persons there.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P along with contract awardees.

“Part of the vision of His Excellency is to ensure that whatever resources we place into different regions, that employment creation is one of those outcomes, as well as wealth generation. So, this is not an investment in a school alone, but it is also an investment in the wider economy of Region Ten.”

The bids were opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in July of this year, from which four companies made submissions.