58 more Essequibo residents receive steel, cement vouchers to begin home construction

Fifty-eight additional residents in Region Two have received vital support to commence constructing their homes, through the government’s steel and cement subsidy programme.

The vouchers were distributed by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during an outreach at the regional housing office on Friday, at Takuba Lodge Compound in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

Mother of three, Indrawattie Chattergoon expressed her profound relief and gratitude for the government’s assistance.

Region Two’s Vice Chairman, Humace Oudit hands over steel and cement voucher to recipient Indrawattie Chattergoon

Chattergoon told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that she feels proud to be able to provide a stable home for her family.

A Recipient from the Onderneeming Phase Four housing area, Yonette Hicks shared her joy at receiving the voucher, which will enable her to carry out more work on her house.

“I feel so good because it is something I have been waiting on since last year when I received my house lot…The government has opened a way for me. This voucher is going to do a great job for us,” Hicks stated.

CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves hands over steel and cement voucher to a recipient

Under this programme, homebuilders constructing houses valued at $6 million or below are given one sling of cement and steel. Those constructing homes valued between $6 million and $25 million are given two slings of cement.

Minister Croal highlighted that this programme, announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in July 2022, continues to encourage home construction and ownership.

He pointed out that the programme will stimulate economic activities in the region, injecting approximately $14 million into the local economy. So far, 183 vouchers have been issued in Region Two.

“Overall, through the steel and cement programme, we have issued vouchers valued over $319 million. That is a direct investment for the beneficiaries to be able to buy the materials,” he underscored.

Minister Croal and his team are engaging residents across the region on various housing and water-related issues.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal hands over steel and cement voucher to recipient, Indar Lochan

The minister was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves, Regional Chairperson Vilma DaSilva, Vice Chairman Humace Oudit, and other officials.

