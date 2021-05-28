$6B for water treatment plants along the Coast

− GWI aims for 90 per cent treated water coverage

The Government of Guyana through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has secured some $6 billion from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for the construction of five new Water Treatment Plants in Regions Two, Three, Five and Six.

The plants will be constructed in Walton Hall\ Charity, Region Two, Leguan and Wakenaam, Region Three, West Coast Berbice, Region Five, and Tain/ Number 50 village, Region Six.

GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Shaik Baksh made the announcement during a press briefing on Thursday. He said contracts have been inked for the design of the treatment plants.

“So those will start, we will do the design and go to contracting ad start building the treatment plants…funding, it’s about US$30 million [$6,000,000,000] which have been secured through the Caribbean Development Bank,” Mr. Baksh said.

He said the Government is committed to expanding water coverage from 52 per cent to 90 per cent in the coastal belt, as part of GWI’s five-year strategic plan for the period 2021-2025, which is aligned with national priorities and advances the Government’s mission to provide clean, reliable and affordable water.

“We will move towards having water treatment plants in all the other regions. We have another 10 to 12 water treatment plants over the next five years and so, the population can enjoy treated water.”

The new plants will add to the 27 already in place. Mr. Baksh said there have been significant improvements at the Eccles water treatment plant on the East Bank of Demerara as residents are receiving better quality water.

Works are also ongoing on the East Bank to rehabilitate the water treatment plants at Grove and Covent Garden. These works are expected to be completed by August.

The CEO said GWI is aware of the need to provide treated water to every citizen, and is therefore committed to meeting the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standard of 0.3 or less milligrams per litre of iron content.

In terms of water coverage on the coast, Mr. Baksh announced that GWI will be drilling wells at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara; Providence and Prospect, East Bank Demerara; Lust en Rust/ Parfaite Harmonie and Parika Backdam, West Bank Demerara and Wakenaam.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Incorporated, Mr. Shaik Baksh

Additionally, plans are also in place to install water meters countrywide to monitor, control demand and increase revenue.

GWI serves approximately 173,197 customers on the coast and 6,877 connections in the hinterland regions.

The PPP/C Government allocated the sum of $4 billion this year to procure equipment and improve and expand the water supply network systems across the country to improve efficiency of water supply and expand coverage, reduce the level of non-revenue water and expand meter coverage.