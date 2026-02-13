$9.1 billion boost for Region One to drive education, infrastructure and agriculture

Communities in Region One (Barima-Waini) will continue to benefit from major investments by the government this year, with $9.1 billion officially approved by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply on Thursday.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, appeared in the committee where she highlighted the scope of projects to be undertaken this year.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, in the Committee of Supply on Thursday

Under the region’s public works allocation, which stands at $978 million, more roads and bridges will be constructed, including infrastructural development and a reliable power supply.

Minister Manickchand revealed that Oronoque (Matarkai sub-district), Barns Farm (Matthew’s Ridge) and 50 Acres will benefit from bridges, ensuring the commute is safe and reliable.

“This is not the only ministry that does bridges,” she informed the members.

“You have an allocation of over $40 million for roads and bridges under the Ministry of Public Works, you might have an allocation under the Ministry of Housing, you have an allocation under the NDIA,” she added, noting that communities benefit from a wide range of investments.

A 1.5 km road will be constructed at Mabaruma, while a 4.1 km road will be constructed at Haimacabra, thereby improving travel for hundreds of residents.

To ensure the nation’s children receive quality education, the committee approved over $4.6 billion. The money will be used to reconstruct, expand and extend primary schools in Arakaka, Port Kaituma, Canal Bank, Five Star, Eyelash and Kariako.

“Places like Eyelash before did not have schools because although the country has been deemed by the United Nations to have achieved universal primary education, these were itinerant mining communities,” she revealed.

The minister explained that since people have settled in these areas, the government is taking steps to ensure they receive the necessary services.

Meanwhile, $2.8 billion has been budgeted to enhance healthcare delivery in Region One, while $84.2 million will be dedicated to agricultural development.

Health centres will be constructed in Aruka Mouth, Arawanza, Cloud Land and Haimaruni, ensuring residents receive efficient health services.

In agriculture, she said, “We are looking at more resistant crop types and varieties, resistant to weather, pest…We are also doing proactive things like building shade houses and producing from shade houses.”

In total, Region One has received $9.1 billion this year.