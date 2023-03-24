The government remains focused on educating youths and providing training opportunities, making them marketable for the world of work.

92 more hinterland youths complete technical training

Matching statements to action once again, 92 hinterland youths have benefitted from education in several areas, including tourism and hospitality, and garment construction.

The graduates, who hail from Regions One, Two, Eight, Nine, and 10 received their certificates during a convocation ceremony at the Bina Hill Institute and Research Centre, on Friday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai hands over certificate to one of the successful participants

The youngsters are embracing the training, and the opportunity to secure employment.

Best graduating student in garment construction, from Yurong Paru, Hebron Fredericks said, “I feel good to be the best-graduating student. The teacher was very kind and taught very good. I’m very happy that I have a certificate now.”

Similarly, the top student in tourism and hospitality, Aneesa McDonald said she threw caution to the wind, not knowing what would be the direction of the course. However, after excelling, she plans to continue in that field.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai hands over certificate to one of the successful participants

She confessed that without the training provided by the government, she would not have gotten the opportunity to receive the needed certificate.

McDonald made an appeal to youths to capitalise on similar training opportunities.

“I find it a lot interesting, not knowing a thing about tourism when I started. I would like to encourage others to be a part of tourism because it is very interesting and very adventurous,” she emphasised.

The programme was made possible through a collaboration between the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

The 2023 Capacity Building Programme for CSOs is themed, ‘Advancing our Youths through Capacity Building.’

Minister, Pauline Sukhai said, “The Rupununi is acting as an incubator, by providing leadership in tourism throughout the hinterland.”

She also urged for training, especially garment construction, not to be stereotyped.

“It must cut across all genders. You have the option of opening up your own sewing business, where you can specialise in sewing school uniforms in your village or other nearby villages.”

Minister Sukhai also encouraged women to expand their skills and challenge socially constructed gender roles, like agriculture, and utilising newer technologies.

During the training, the CSOs were enlightened about the way tourism projects are implemented in the Rupununi, after having a first-hand view of Rewa and Surama eco-lodges.

As importance has been placed on exploiting Guyana’s far-reaching tourism potential, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh charged the graduates to work diligently in their villages.

“You are now all equipped with the knowledge of how to run an enterprise. You need to put that into practice,” Baksh stressed.

Meanwhile, Toshao of Annai, Michael Williams implored the participants to share the acquired knowledge.

“When you leave here please impart your knowledge, help, and assist the building of your village and village council. Don’t be greedy, we were not greedy to train you.”

The graduation of youths in Region Nine exemplifies the nature of government, to ensure Guyanese are afforded opportunities regardless of their location.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

