A face to the promise: 50,000 house lots and one woman’s story

By Compton Hinckson

When Tamika Jeffrey received a call from the Ministry of Housing and Water, she expected an update on her application; instead, she got a wonderful surprise. Jeffery had always wanted her own land to create a stable home for her family.

What began as a simple allotment of a house lot, however, turned into much more. She became the 50,000th beneficiary of the government’s housing programme.

“There was a sense of overjoy. I don’t think I can put into words the feeling at that moment. Of course, receiving the call to say that I was being allocated a house lot is where the joy began,” an elated Jeffrey told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“Then once I was informed by ministry officials that I was the 50,000th allottee, there was that sense of awe. Like there’s now a face to the government’s promise of 50,000 house lots,” Jeffrey said.

Tamika Jeffrey poses with her allocation letter

A Human Resources and Administrative Manager, Jeffrey views herself as a symbol of the enormous impact of the government’s housing strategy.

After receiving the call, Jeffrey requested time off from work to go in person to the ministry.

“Cognisant of the lengthy process that you have to go through sometimes, I thought to cut the line, but I waited my turn, and those persons who were there on that day when the announcement was made can attest to the fact that I waited in line and followed the procedure,” Jeffrey explained.

And that discipline led to her earning the distinction of becoming the 50,000th houselot recipient.

Transitioning from a rental to a real home is something that Jeffrey had thought about a lot, especially when it comes to decorating and designing her own space, as well as not having to worry about a landlord randomly ending her lease.

With this accomplishment, that worry would soon become a thing of the past. Jeffrey lauded the government’s housing initiative and commended both Ministers of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues, for the exemplary work at the ministry.

She said her home will offer stability for her, her mother, and other relatives, referring to it as a ‘melting pot’ for family talks and a safe space for visitors.

Tamika Jeffrey, 50,000th house lot allottee

As she inspects her house lot, she realises that home ownership completes her lifelong dream. And that thought reminded her of the words of the prominent US civil rights activist Dr Martin Luther King: “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk; if you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, keep moving forward.”

Jeffrey’s land allocation reflects the size and impact of the government’s housing program, showing the progress from ‘idea to community.’

Since taking office in 2020, the government’s strategy has focused heavily on the rapid rollout of land allocations and developing infrastructure to meet the rising demand for homes and communities.

The ministry has allocated more than 52,000 house lots to date. A portion of those allocations came from the regularisation of existing informal or squatting settlements.