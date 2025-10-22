A Fresh Start: 28 Region Three & Four families receive new core homes

Twenty-eight families from West Bank Demerara in Region Three and the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara in Region Four are the latest to receive brand-new core homes under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

The keys were presented to the new homeowners on Tuesday afternoon by Minister of Housing, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry, Vanessa Benn, and Country Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Lorena Solórzano-Salazar.

Director of Community Development, Gladwin Charles; Deputy Director of Community Development, Donell Bess-Bascom; and staff of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) also joined the officials and beneficiaries.

Funded by the IDB, the AHUAP Core Homes Support Initiative is designed to provide safe and affordable housing for about 300 vulnerable households. Beneficiaries were selected during the programme’s open application phase, which has since concluded.

To date, 176 homes have been handed over, including those presented on Tuesday. Each core home is 400 square feet and features two bedrooms, a kitchen area and washroom facilities. Beneficiaries contribute GY$100,000 toward the construction — a small investment in a foundation for a better future.

For many recipients, homes represent a long-awaited new beginning. Cindy Sookhoo shared that the new home will greatly improve her standard of living. “I am living […], at the back of the premises, but the home is falling apart,” Ms Sookhoo expressed. She said that the new home will provide a much-needed upgrade to her standard of living.

Another recipient, Sharon Shepherd, has been living with relatives and friends and is happy to receive her own home. “I won’t have any more problems at nobody house or anything. I’m so happy I have my house to move in,” shared Shepherd, adding that she now looks forward to reuniting with her son, who is staying with another individual.

Lynette James noted that the home will make a meaningful difference for her and her sons. “It will be a tremendous change because we will be having our own little cosy home. So, I’m happy about it and I know they too will be happy,” said Lynette.

Delivering the address at the event, Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all citizens have access to sustainable and affordable housing.

“Housing is not a luxury, it’s a right, a fundamental right,” said the minister.

“Our commitment [is] that every Guyanese must have access to adequate housing and to go with that, the improved living conditions, no matter the person’s background, their income or their circumstance,” he said.

Minister Benn encouraged the families to take pride in maintaining their new homes. “It is where you are starting afresh. You’re stepping up from your current circumstances, and it’s going to help you to build,” said Minister Benn. She also noted that the homes were designed to allow for future expansion as families grow and their needs evolve.

Meanwhile, Solórzano-Salazar emphasised the IDB’s ongoing partnership with the government to bridge housing gaps among low-income families. She highlighted that the programme promotes not only access to safe homes but also supports broader socio-economic benefits, and commended the government for ensuring that no Guyanese is left behind in the national housing drive.

The GY$5.8 billion AHUAP comprises three components: Affordable and Sustainable Housing, Consolidation of Existing Housing Schemes, and Institutional Strengthening.

The initiative’s reach extends across Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank Demerara, Haslington on the East Coast Demerara, and several West Bank Demerara communities, including Westminster, Onderneeming, Recht-Door-Zee, Lust-en-Rust, and La Parfaite Harmonie Phase II.