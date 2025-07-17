A new Guyana rising: the infrastructural boom reshaping a nation

Guyana is on the move, literally and figuratively. From highways slicing through old sugarcane fields to the building of world-class ports that will rise on once quiet riverbands, an unprecedented wave of infrastructure is already transforming the nation’s landscape, its economy and future.

Fueled by a rapidly growing economy and visionary leadership, new roads and highways, bridges, airports and ports are connecting communities and opening doors to regional and global markets.

The revolution is creating opportunities and preparing Guyana to thrive as a regional hub for trade, tourism, and innovation.

Major highways and community roads

What was once sugarcane fields is now a game-changing 11.8 kilometres of asphaltic road, stretching from Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) to Haags Bosch on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

The highway connecting the East Coast from Ogle to Eccles on the East Bank was recently commissioned

While this new Ogle to Eccles Highway provides commuters with a faster, safer route and significantly eases traffic congestion, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the real impact extends well beyond travel time.

“This road is part of something much bigger, much grander, much more consequential,” the president said. He went on to describe the modern highway as “part of a wider transformation of Guyana’s road transport network, an undertaking that reflects the scale and speed of our country’s economic growth and expansion…Roads are not just about movement. They are catalysts for broad-based development; where roads go, opportunity follows, and where opportunity follows, so too does human dignity.”

The new corridor will facilitate the rollout of tens of thousands of new housing lots, along with major businesses, much like what has taken place along the Heroes Highway.

Already, five new hospitals, six internationally branded hotels, and major private investments, including over US$500 million worth of new projects, are directly tied to the development of the Ogle to Eccles highway.

Recognising that connectivity fuels progress, the government has invested heavily in the construction and expansion of roads, bridges, drainage, and irrigation systems across the coastal and hinterland regions, respectively.

The construction of the Mabura Hill Road

Upgrades to the Linden Highway and the new networks, such as the Heroes Highway and the Schoonard to Crane Road, are part of the government’s commitment to improve connectivity and significantly alleviate traffic congestion.

The Linden Highway, stretching over 72 miles and connecting Georgetown to the mining town of Linden, has long been critical for commerce, transportation, and community life.

Under the PPP/C Government, this highway has undergone extensive upgrades to address decades of neglect and prepare Linden for the demands of a growing economy. The US$161 million road project aims to expand the corridor and help transform Linden and surrounding areas into a modern transportation hub.

With resurfacing works, improved drainage systems, expanded shoulders, and road safety enhancements, this major highway is being transformed into a modern and resilient highway. These expansions play a pivotal role in supporting Guyana’s extractive industries as a key route for transporting bauxite, timber, and gold from the interior locations.

President Ali described the Linden to Mabura Hill Road as “a game changer for Guyana’s national development strategy”, emphasising its role in creating new economic opportunities and integrating remote regions into the national grid.

Backed by a US$190 million investment, this 121 kilometre stretch is unlocking the vast economic and social potential of the interior regions and forging a critical link between Guyana and its continental neighbours.

The US$604 million road expansion project from Palmyra to Moleson Creek in Region Six is another important investment. These investments are crucial to showcase the government’s commitment to keeping its its 2020 to 2025 manifesto promises.

While Guyana’s major highways grab headlines, an equally important revolution is unfolding – the rehabilitation and construction of hundreds of community roads across the country.

From city neighbourhoods to rural villages, these local roads are connecting communities, helping residents, and spreading development.

As part of the PPP/C Government’s aggressive infrastructural agenda, billions of dollars have been invested in upgrading and paving community roads.

A key feature of this strategy is the awarding of contracts to small and medium-scale contractors within the communities themselves, ensuring that development not only improves access but also directly benefits local economies.

The transformation of Parika Stelling into an International port

On the west bank of the Essequibo River, the once modest Parika Stelling is being transformed into a world-class international port facility, one of the most ambitious infrastructural projects undertaken in Guyana’s modern history.

A design of the Parika International Port Project

This development marks a pivotal moment in Guyana, as the government positions Parika to become a central hub for commerce, agriculture, and tourism within the Caribbean and beyond.

Backed by a G$4.5 billion investment, the first phase of the Parika International Port is already in motion with a timeline of 24 months to completion. This phase will see the construction of critical port infrastructure, including reinforced river defences, state-of-the-art cold storage facilities, agro-processing and packaging plants, and even customs and immigration services.

Plans also include the establishment of a marina to accommodate eco-tourism activities, fishing vessels, and cruise liners, further expanding the port’s economic potential.

Bridges

For decades, the ageing Demerara Harbour Bridge served as the only major link between regions three and four, carrying thousands of vehicles daily despite frequent mechanical failures and traffic congestion.

Now, with the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge, the government is delivering a modern, transformative solution that will propel Guyana into a new era of connectivity.

Backed by an investment of over US$260 million, the new bridge will be a four-lane, high-span, fixed structure capable of supporting heavier traffic loads and eliminating the current reliance on a retractable crossing system.

The DHB River Crossing

President Ali described it as a “monument of modern engineering and a testament to Guyana’s bold vision for development.”

The bridge represents Guyana’s commitment to overcoming the infrastructure challenges that have held back growth for many years.

As construction approaches full completion, it is becoming clear that this project will do more than move traffic. It will move Guyana forward.

As the transformative work on the Demerara River Bridge redefines connectivity along the coast, similar investments are being channelled into other critical river crossings that promise to extend Guyana’s infrastructural development even further.

On the eastern frontier, the planned Corentyne River Bridge is a flagship initiative between Guyana and Suriname that will establish a permanent link between Molson Creek and South Drain, opening new opportunities for cross-border trade, tourism, and a rich cultural exchange.

When completed in August, the new US$35 million four-lane Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge will strengthen Linden’s position as a gateway to Guyana’s resource-rich hinterland.

Corentyne River Bridge

As Guyana’s roads stretch further, its bridges rise higher, and its ports expand wider, what is unfolding is a nation preparing itself for the future. These investments are not just projects, but “promises made, promises kept,” to quote Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret.) Mark Phillips.

The infrastructural revolution underway is shaping a Guyana where opportunity can reach every household in the hinterland and on the coast. The real impact of the revolution that is unfolding can be seen in the lives of ordinary Guyanese, and that is worth celebrating.