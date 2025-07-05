A new vision for East Coast corridor – President Ali

Over the next five years, the East Coast corridor will witness a massive transformation with major investments that will positively impact infrastructure, housing, agriculture, tourism, and job creation.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Enmore Regional Hospital, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the government recognises the area’s tremendous entertainment, recreational and tourism potential.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The government has already received proposals for the establishment of a dairy plant along this corridor, the expansion of a brewery, private universities, and a modern mall. “And we are also investing in waterfront development, which is… critical for this East Coast corridor,” President Ali told residents.

Speaking to thousands who had gathered for the commissioning of the hospital, the president said that before the end of the year, his government will invest resources in initiatives that will benefit the farming communities. Specifically, he referenced a modern feed facility with dedicated pasture land and structured pens for the scientific rearing of livestock that will be created.

Importantly, President Ali announced that a feasibility study is also underway for a train system connecting Golden Grove to Cane Grove, an initiative that has the potential to transform the transportation landscape in Guyana.

The highway connecting the East Coast from Ogle to Eccles on the East Bank was recently commissioned

As the government seeks to create economic opportunities, President Ali also announced that the East Coast will be piloting an entrepreneurial support programme targeting women and youth in areas of agro-processing, production, smart agriculture and innovation. He added that the government will be co-investing with Guyanese so they can create wealth and prosperity.

“That is what building prosperity, that is what creating a prosperous ecosystem is all about. And that value will continue to go up as we build all four lane roads, the recreational facility, improve the drainage in your areas, have modern garbage collection, solid waste system,” the president underscored.

To address traffic congestion, two innovative zoning plans will be rolled out. They include 238 lots for relocating mechanic shops and spray-paint businesses, complete with utilities and access roads and a secure public parking lot for heavy-duty vehicles. President Ali said the rezoning plans will reduce obstruction on roadways, affirming that “we are thinking…about quality of life because quality of life matters to people.“

Communities will also benefit from a greater level of security, given that the government will be investing in smart, tech-backed community security, including smaller, agile police outposts and surveillance systems to improve public safety.

A massive surface water treatment plant will also be built at Hope on the East Coast of Demerara, President Ali announced, stating that it will bring relief to the thousands of residents along that corridor.

“You must understand what lies ahead of you, what the plans and programmes are, and how important those plans and programmes are to you and your families,” he said. “In this government, every day we are investing in the long term.“

When considered together, these initiatives, the president said, will generate jobs and increase property values, allowing young professionals to leverage their home equity for investments that could benefit them in the future.

The modern Enmore Regional Hospital has been commissioned and will bring relief to thousands of East Coast residents