Achiwib road upgrade nears completion

The transformation of the internal road network in the Amerindian village of Achiwib is now 95 per cent complete, according to the Ministry of Public Works.

A recent report said the one-kilometre roadway in the Deep South Rupununi is being upgraded from a laterite surface to asphaltic concrete with a stabilised base.

Upgraded internal road in Achiwib, Region Nine

The project, being undertaken by KZEE Investments for $176.1 million, is expected to provide more reliable access for residents, students, businesses and agricultural activities.

Only final works, including road markings and safety features, remain outstanding, with completion expected shortly.

Upgraded internal road in Achiwib, Region Nine

When finished, the upgraded thoroughfare is set to significantly improve transportation, reduce travel time and enhance safety for commuters and heavy-duty vehicles operating in and out of the hinterland community.

The initiative forms part of the government’s wider effort to improve hinterland infrastructure, as efforts continue to develop across Guyana.

Similar upgrades are nearing completion in the villages of Rupertee and Maruranau, where existing laterite roads are being converted to asphaltic concrete.

Upgraded internal road in Achiwib, Region Nine

These projects aim to strengthen connectivity, lower transportation costs and improve living standards in hinterland communities.