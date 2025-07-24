AG warns sanctions on Azruddin Mohamed could threaten Guyana’s banking system

Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, has warned that Guyana’s financial system could face serious disruptions if businessman Azruddin Mohamed, who is under US sanctions, continues his ambitions for political office.

Speaking at a public meeting along the East Coast Demerara on Wednesday, Nandlall cautioned that banks could be compelled to sever ties with individuals linked to Mohamed’s party, risking broader instability in the economy.

AG Nandlall referenced developments already occurring within the local banking sector, indicating that political associations with Mohamed could potentially have ripple effects throughout the economy.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

“If Mohamed ever gets close, not even to government, just to Parliament, all your bank accounts could be revoked,” he said, referencing reports that Demerara Bank has already started cutting ties with individuals linked to Mohamed’s political party.

“The banking system is an institution. Once the germ is there, it will infect the entire system. So, all the other banks will have to follow suit if Demerara Bank has detected the problem,” he added.

Minister Nandlall’s remarks came just hours after US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot expressed “deep concern” over Mohamed’s decision to contest Guyana’s upcoming national and regional elections.

On Wednesday, the ambassador stated the situation would be “problematic in multiple ways” and stressed that the US would be compelled to avoid any form of engagement having to do with the sanctioned individual.

The AG accused opposition leaders of spreading misinformation and inciting racial hostility, particularly around government cash grant programmes and educational initiatives.

“These are people who reduced your country to a state of bankruptcy. Bankrupted this country, broke the economy, and chased half of the country away. That is what they did. Rigged the elections, murdered their political opponents, and created fear in this land. You couldn’t support a political party of your choice openly. Police used to come and break up political meetings. That is what they did for 28 years in this country.”

He said Guyanese must not risk the country’s hard-earned progress by supporting individuals or movements that could alienate the nation from international allies or destabilise its economy.

“We are the fastest-growing economy on earth, 47 per cent growth, and that’s because we have created trust and credibility. Do not risk it for people who carry international baggage and local chaos.”

As the elections approach, the minister called on voters to prioritise national integrity, stability, and merit-based leadership over tribalism or unquestioning loyalty. The stakes, he argued, are higher than ever.