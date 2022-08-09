Agri. Ministry signs over $600M in contracts to further advance the sector

Today several agencies that form part of the Ministry of Agriculture signed 13 contracts totaling some $610 million.

Representatives from the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), and the Agriculture Sector Development Unit’s Sustainable Agricultural Development Project (ASDU-SADP) joined Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha in the ministry’s main boardroom for the simple exercise which saw contracts being signed for the supply and delivery of several critical pieces of equipment and vehicles, as well as for the construction and rehabilitation of vital infrastructure.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha.

While offering remarks, Minister Mustapha said that the ministry has been constantly signing contracts to ensure it effectively executes its responsibilities to deliver quality services to Guyanese.

As it relates to contracts signed by GuySuCo, Minister Mustapha said that works expected to be carried out within the coming weeks will contribute to the recapitalization and modernization of the industry.

“Yesterday we went to Parliament and the Ministry of Finance saw it fit to give us additional funds to execute programmes within this ministry. We have GuySuCo and over the last few months, there have been a lot of eyes on this agency. This is one of the most important agencies for us in terms of employment in addition to its primary role in the production of sugar. Our goal is to ensure these works that will be executed over the next few weeks will contribute to the recapitalization and modernization of the industry so that GuySuCo can move closer to that break-even mark and then, later on, become profitable,” the minister said.

GuySuCo signed two contracts with General Engineering Limited valued at $295,000,000 for the supply and delivery of mobile drainage pumps. The Corporation also signed contracts with General Equipment Guyana Ltd totaling $25,947,380 for the supply and delivery of eight 20ft flat bottom aluminum boats with engines; Garnet Engineers totaling $45,177,244 for the supply and delivery o materials to retube the boiler; M Sukhai Contracting Services totaling $17,698,250 for the construction of 300m of light duty revetment at the Uitvlugt Estate; and Yunas Civil and Building Construction totaling $43,281,200 for the rehabilitation of a cane gantry at the Rose Hall Estate.

CEO of GuySuCo, Sasenarine Singh signing a contract with one of the contractors.

The GLDA signed contracts with Triple A Construction Services totaling $24,113,100 for the construction of a swine facility with a semen processing area at Mon Repos; R. Persid Construction totaling $7,049,700 for the construction of a housing facility for broiler and black giant breeders; and J&A Lumber Yard & Contracting Services totaling $3,066,250 for the construction of support for an autoclave at the agency’s veterinary laboratory.

Contracts were also signed with Beharry Automotive Limited, Marics and Company, and Farm Supplies Limited for the supply and delivery of several motorcycles, ATVs, boat and engines; and pick up all totaling in excess of $80 million to support the ministry’s Agriculture Sector Development Unit’s Sustainable Agricultural Development Project.

