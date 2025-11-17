Agri-Tourism Policy Launched at Gobins’ Farm and Kitchen.

As part of ongoing efforts to advance Guyana’s sustainable development agenda, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), and the Ministry of Agriculture, today launched the country’s first official Agri-Tourism Policy at Gobins’ Farm and Kitchen.

This milestone comes as Guyana observes Tourism Awareness Month 2025 and marks a major step in strengthening the linkages between agriculture and tourism.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, delivered remarks highlighting the transformative potential of agri-tourism and the importance of the new policy in expanding opportunities for rural communities, farmers, and tourism stakeholders. She emphasised that agri-tourism supports food security, fosters entrepreneurship, and deepens visitor engagement by showcasing Guyana’s rich agricultural heritage.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues delivers remarks

Also delivering remarks were Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Hon. Vikash Ramkissoon; Country Representative of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Wilmot Garnett; Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh; and Proprietor of Gobins’ Farm and Kitchen, Dr. Vilas Gobin.

This launch provided an opportunity to spotlight the innovation taking place in the sector and reaffirm the government’s commitment to empowering farmers, enriching visitor experiences, and promoting sustainable, community-driven development. Next steps include seeking Cabinet’s approval of the policy and strong, on-the-ground support from the GTA to drive nationwide implementation.

The country’s first official Agri-Tourism Policy was launched at the Gobins’ Farm and Kitchen.

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce extends appreciation to all partners and stakeholders who continue to support Guyana’s tourism growth and the advancement of agri-tourism nationwide.