All Guyanese could now access free eye test, spectacles – Min Anthony

The government’s voucher-based healthcare programme will be expanded to allow all Guyanese access to eye testing and related services, as authorities move to deepen preventive care across the country.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 67 stakeholders at Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown on Wednesday.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony delivers an overview of the programme

The eye care initiative, which initially targeted persons under 18 and older adults, was later adjusted to those 50 years and above.

However, based on public feedback and demand, the programme will now be expanded to include all age groups, increasing accessibility to eye care services across the population.

“I think this has been a very successful programme for us. With the numbers that we have seen,” the minister stated. “We have been able to cover a large percentage of the population, and now we want to expand it so that everybody can benefit.”

Since the launch of the voucher programme, it has recorded significant growth and impact. In 2024, some 134,152 vouchers were utilised for services including eye testing, spectacles, laboratory testing and HPV screening. By 2025, that figure surged to 326,868 vouchers, representing a 144 per cent increase year-on-year.

The data reflects increased public uptake and improved access to healthcare services, particularly through private sector partnerships.

MoUs for voucher-based healthcare programmes inked on Thursday

Minister Anthony reported that the programme has supported early diagnosis and treatment, with approximately 1,200 persons identified with cataracts and treated, while others received care for conditions such as glaucoma.

Expanded testing has also revealed high levels of diabetes and cholesterol among the Guyanese population, allowing for earlier medical intervention.

Authorities are also working to extend services beyond coastal areas, with stakeholders encouraged to conduct outreaches in hinterland regions, including Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten to ensure equitable access to care.

In addition, the ministry continues to advance its HPV programme, with the quadrivalent vaccine now offered free to boys and girls aged nine to 15, as well as women aged 16 to 45.

The initiative aims to combat cervical and penile cancers in both girls and boys; women and men, supported by increased screening.