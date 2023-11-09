All pumps operational at Dawa station in Region Two – Min. Mustapha

All four pumps at the Dawa Pump Station, Region Two are currently operational and will help to satisfy the water needs of the cash crop and rice farmers by providing adequate water supply for their farmlands.

Since the sowing season is set to start in a few weeks, this will also help to meet the needs of the farmers.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha inspecting Dawa Pump Station in Region Two

This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during an inspection on Wednesday at the pump station to evaluate the level of water in the system.

Minister Mustapha explained that water from Good Hope will be extracted by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to supplement the Dawa pump station.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and other officials at Dawa Pump Station

“I am hoping that within another five to seven days, we can have an acceptable level of water. As it stands now, we are pumping 250,400 gallons per minute here. I am hoping that we will start a new system at Good Hope, where we will try to complement this system that we have here.

“I am hoping that with that new intervention, we will be able to have enough water for the farmers. I hope that there will be a schedule. We know for a fact that before mid-November, we will have enough water to get into those lands,” Minister Mustapha pointed out.

Dawa Pump Station

To enhance food production, a management committee will be formed with farmers and other stakeholders to oversee the situation and ensure that farmers have access to sufficient inputs.

Farmers will also work closely with the Water Users Association (WUA) and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to better manage the drainage and irrigation system. Throughout the allotted period, engineers will visit the Dawa pump station regularly.

