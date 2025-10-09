Amerindian Affairs Ministry embarks on grassroots push for equal development nationwide

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs states that it is committed to collaborating with Indigenous and Amerindian peoples to continue addressing the challenges their communities face.

The Director-General of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sonia Latachman, told the ‘Starting Point Programme‘ that her ministry intends to be a “beacon of on-the-ground leadership.”

Elaborating on what that means, Latachman said that the ministry’s leadership, including Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek, will be spending most of their time working on the ground in Amerindian villages and less time in their offices.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, engaging the Amerindian athletes at the Everest Ground, Georgetown

The Director General said her ministry will collaborate with community stakeholders to implement plans and policies that will positively impact the lives of indigenous people in Guyana during President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s second term.

Latchman noted that the team has already begun discussions on the rollout of her ministry’s strategy.

“We already planned numerous trips. We’re going to go into the villages. We’re going to help people with various projects,” Latchman said.

Director General of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sonia Latchman

“We are here to work for the indigenous peoples of Guyana, and definitely, I know there are a lot of expectations from us,” she noted.

Latchman reflected on the challenges she experienced growing up in Bethany, adding that they shaped her grassroots and inclusive approach.

Bethany has benefited from $72 million in government support to execute major transformative projects, but so too have all 242 Amerindian villages in Guyana, she said.

Amerindians decked out in their cultural wear to participate in the Amerindian Heritage Month 2023 Fitness Walk

“We have seen significant development and transformation taking place…We have done sustainable development…sanitary projects relating to health… We have done projects that will bring in revenue within our village, like guest houses, pontoons, because my village is a logging village,” she explained.

Latachman is also the Vice Chair of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), and this has given her a front-row seat for the development projects taking place across the hinterland.

“That is what I think is the vision of our president and that is the vision of our Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo as well,” she said.

Latchman said she is committed to working for the Indigenous, Amerindian and hinterland communities and to ensure that no one and no village is left behind.

Amerindians attending a community meeting

Latachman said that over the next five years, Guyanese can expect to see massive Amerindian development and more communities benefiting equally from government investments.

“This is about leadership from the grassroots level right up to the top. We will go out and work with you, our Amerindian brothers and sisters, for your development and forward movement,” she promised.

This year’s budget has earmarked a total of $7.2 billion for Amerindian and hinterland development. This sum is designated for various initiatives, including $5 billion for the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) and Presidential Grants, which finance economic, agricultural, ecotourism, and infrastructural projects.

Another $1.5 billion will support the Community Service Officer (CSO) program, benefiting over 2,700 Ameridian youth. $650 million will be spent on advancing land titling and demarcation efforts for Amerindian lands.