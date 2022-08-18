Amplifying the voices of youths a Government priority – PM Phillips

– Lauds Seventh Annual Youth Parliament

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips attended a dinner hosted by the National Assembly of Guyana in honour of the commencement of the Seventh Annual Youth Parliament.

The Prime Minister, who delivered the keynote address at the event on Wednesday evening at the New Thriving Restaurant, stated that the Government remains committed to engaging youth to ensure the success of future generations.

“Our Government is steadfast in the belief that we must amplify the voices of our youths, and through initiatives such as these and many more, we have ensured that youth interests are adequately represented in our mandate and that youths are seen and heard at the forefront of our country’s decision-making platforms.”

Addressing youth participation in democratic processes, the Prime Minister stated that it is critical and must be strengthened in the future.

“Youth participation must be strengthened at critical levels because it is their right to make decisions, give their ideas and lend their talents to addressing key issues we face today and suggest solutions for how we can make a better tomorrow.”

The senior government official was also keen to note that the administration recognises the youth Parliament’s significant impact in instilling in youths the importance of democracy and their participation in democratic processes.

“Youth Parliaments provide a platform that brings together like-minded, ambitious youth to foster a sense of community and empowerment as they debate critical societal issues and aim to develop solutions for them.”

The Prime Minister who lauded the initiative said: “Over the last six days, as more than 80 young, brilliant minds participated in Guyana’s Seventh Annual Youth Parliament, we witnessed, once again, a transformative moment where our children were able to speak for themselves”.

The Minister of Housing and Water, the honourable Collin Croal; the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, the honourable Charles Ramson, several other Cabinet members; Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir; Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lenox Shuman; members of the Diplomatic Corps, the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Aubrey Norton and several Members of Parliament also attended the event.

