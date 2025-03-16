Anna Regina gets new ‘Independence Park’

Building on the rich history and resilience of the Cinderella county, First Lady Arya Ali has commissioned the new ‘Independence Park’ on Saturday, fulfilling a commitment made to residents last year.

The newly constructed park is a transformative space designed to promote physical and mental well-being, particularly for children and seniors, while improving the environment, strengthening community bonds, and stimulating local economic growth.

Located near the Anna Regina State House, the recreational facility forms part of the government’s wider perspective of creating safe spaces that enhance the quality of life of all Guyanese, regardless of their geographical location.

Speaking at the unveiling, the first lady noted that with the development of the park, the town is embarking on a new chapter, one that prioritises community, wellbeing and national pride.

“Today as we gather to officially launch the Independence Park, we celebrate not just the beautification of this space but also the resilience, progress, and the future of this town,”she said.

The park falls under the first lady’s National Beautification Project and is developed through the collaborative effort of the Ministry of Public Works, the Regional Democratic Council, and the private sector partner, Sheriff Guyana.

Mrs Ali noted that the park is more than just a place of leisure but rather a space “where families can gather, where children can play safely, where our elders can relax and where community can come together.”

Children playing at the newly commissioned ‘Independence Park’ in Anna Regina, Region Two

It features benches, garbage receptacles, washroom facilities, and a range of play amenities, including swings, slides, and seesaws for children.

Citizens can access the park from the Anna Regina Public Road, making it a central and welcoming space for all.

The first lady emphasised that Anna Regina’s transformation is merely the beginning of a larger national effort.

“Across Guyana, efforts are underway to improve infrastructure, expand access to education, and create economic opportunities, particularly for young people,” she said.

Mayor of Anna Regina, Devin Mohan expressed gratitude for the facility while highlighting the impact it will have on the region.

He said “this project is a testament to our collective commitment and progress, ensuring that our community continues to grow and flourish.”

Adding to the Mayor’s sentiments, Regional Chairwoman, Vilma De Silva, extended heartfelt gratitude to the first lady for fulfilling her promise within months, assuring that every effort will be made to properly manage the facility.

She also took the opportunity to praise several other initiatives of Mrs Ali that have directly impacted the region.

Over 10 parks and public spaces have been constructed across the country through the National Beautification Project.

The beautification initiative aims to preserve and enhance the scenic beauty of Guyana’s roadways, countryside and urban areas, as well as foster social cohesion by creating spaces for recreational activities to promote community development.

