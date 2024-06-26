Another 21 roads were upgraded in Grove

An additional 21 critical roads in the Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) have been upgraded through the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit (SPU).

These thoroughfares were identified by the Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) due to their deplorable state.

Rehabilitated Road in Grove, East Bank Demerara

Resident, Ganesh Dhaneeram who lived in the community for 13 years, shared his satisfaction about the improvements with the Department of Public Information (DPI) recently.

“When it rained it was very hard to walk here now it is ok and I am quite pleased,” Dhaneeram shared.

Another resident, Lennox McBean, also commended the efforts of the government.

“The fellows did a fairly good job and I can’t complain. I don’t see any damages,” he said.

Chairman of Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Council, Ulric Paul

NDC Chairman, Ulric Paul, applauded the government’s swift intervention, noting the immense relief it has brought residents.

“It is overwhelming, the amount of work done recently in this community, particularly by the Ministry of Public Works. In excess of 15 roads were done recently for the past month and we are very thankful for those works,” Paul said.

The SPU is now undertaking further infrastructural work in the Diamond Scheme, with ongoing projects currently focused on Fifth Avenue.

Head of the SPU, Collin Gittens, explained that the rehabilitation work on the main artery aims to facilitate the free flow of traffic from the four-lane highway into the Diamond Housing Scheme.

Head of the SPU, Collin Gittens

In 2024, a total of $73.2 billion was allocated for the rehabilitation of community roads across all 10 administrative regions.

Alongside these community road improvements, major projects are also underway, including the Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau four-lane highway, which has been allocated $10.5 billion this year.

Additionally, $1.5 billion has been set aside to complete the Parika to Goshen Road project, enhancing connectivity between the Essequibo and Demerara Rivers.

The ongoing east bank highway project from Goed Success to Timehri also received an allocation of $15.5 billion.

Ongoing road works in Diamond, East Bank Demerara

Further funds amounting to $10.5 billion have been earmarked for the continuation of the Ogle to Eccles Road linkage project, while $10 billion has been allocated for the rehabilitation of the Sosedyke-Linden Highway.

These projects complement the road works being carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Water, including the construction of the Diamond to Busby Dam Road, linking to the Timehri four-lane highway, and the Schoonord to Crane road project.

Simultaneously, hinterland roads are receiving attention, with a budget of $5.5 billion dedicated to their improvement.

