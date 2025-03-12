Approximately $300M being expended to rehabilitate Mon Repos landing site

Fisherfolk from along the East Coast of Demerara who ply their trade at the Mon Repos/North De Endgragt landing site will soon enjoy improved facilities following a commitment by H.E. President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Last July, the Head of State visited the area and committed to a series of infrastructural works to upgrade and rehabilitate the facility.

Agriculture Minister, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha while engaging fisherfolk during a visit to the landing site at Mon Repos

During a site visit on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha said that the rehabilitation works are expected to be completed in two months and that some $300 million is being spent to execute the works.

Speaking with media operatives during the visit, Minister Mustapha said the works form part of the government’s commitment to develop all of the landing sites across the country

“This is a commitment that was made by the President. A shed and landing area were built, and the contractor is now working on the other phase. In that phase, a ramp will be built to give fishermen easier access to bring up their boats. We will also do a revetment with a small wharf. The entire project will cost just over $300 million. This is another area that we are developing to enhance the facilities where fisherfolk operate. I mentioned these projects during my budget presentation. Approximately 100 boats operate from this area because this is one of the major landing sites on the East Coast,” he explained.

Minister Mustapha also said that to date, a number of landing sites across the country have been rehabilitated to ensure that fisherfolk and persons who visit these areas to purchase fish and other seafood have better facilities.

A section of the shed that was constructed

“To date, we’ve developed a number of landing sites around the country. I recently visited the Meadow Bank wharf. We are now transforming that area. We constructed a new wharf, several sheds, and a tarmac. We also installed lights, washrooms, and water facilities. With these upgrades, fishermen have access to better facilities, security, and channels to maneuver their vessels,” he noted.

In addition to the shed and landing area, landscaping and electrical works are also scheduled to be completed in the second phase, with additional solar lights expected to be added to the facility. Several tables to assist with cleaning fish are also expected to be installed. Additionally, the dredging of the waterway in the area is also in the pipeline to address the challenges currently faced by boats due to shallow waters.

The contract was awarded to Prestigious General Electrical and Construction Limited.

The Mon Repos North landing site is said to operate on a 24-hour basis and facilitates fishermen from along the East Coast.

Minister Mustapha said similar rehabilitation works were also done at landing sites at Annandale, Ogle, and in the Berbice region.

Fishing is one of the main economic activities in the North Mon Repos area, supporting approximately 500 persons.

