Avianca Airlines launches direct flights to Guyana

A historic moment for Guyana’s aviation industry took place on December 11th, as

Colombian airline Avianca launched its inaugural flight to the South American nation.

The much-anticipated flight arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, carrying

29 inbound passengers. In turn, the aircraft left with 113 passengers destined for Colombia. This new route provides direct connectivity between the two countries, which is expected to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchange.

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) also presented passengers on the first flight with

Guyana-branded tokens to commemorate the event.

Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, expressed enthusiasm for the new service, saying, “This will further strengthen bilateral ties between Guyana and Colombia.”

He also underscored the government’s commitment to making significant investments in airport infrastructure to enable seamless connections.

This development is projected to considerably boost Guyana’s international standing, making it more accessible to visitors from the Americas and elsewhere. It also increases Guyana’s economic links with Colombia, creating chances for collaboration in a variety of areas.

The introduction of Avianca Airlines marks a pivotal moment in Guyana’s aviation scene. This new service, together with the recent addition of several international carriers, has significantly improved the country’s connectivity. Houston, St. Lucia, London, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Grenada and Colombia are among the top locations that have become more accessible.

The flight will operate three times weekly, utilizing an Airbus A320 aircraft.

