B Field Sophia vendors relocated to new tarmac for road expansion project

Vendors operating in B Field Sophia are being relocated to a newly constructed tarmac within the community to facilitate the ongoing road expansion project. The official relocation exercise will take place on Wednesday, with safety as a key priority.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill engages B Field Sophia vendors on Tuesday

The new vending space offers significantly improved conditions, including washroom facilities, paved walkways and adequate lighting to enhance security.

On Tuesday afternoon, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill met with vendors to outline the relocation plan and address their concerns.

The allocation of vending spaces is being conducted through a transparent lottery system, he explained.

“The selection of who gets which spot will be done in a lottery manner, which we always use. We will number the spots, and you will put your hand in the bag and [the number that you] pull… will be your spot.”

Ten vendors currently operating between Dennis Street and Pain Lane (the 9th Corner) will be relocated in the initial phase. The ministry will assist with the physical relocation of stalls to ensure a smooth transition.

The minister also addressed misconceptions surrounding the occupation of government reserves, making it clear that unauthorised use of state property will not be tolerated.

He added that ad-hoc vending was taking place on the shoulders of the roadway, emphasising that while the government does not want to disrupt livelihoods, public safety remains paramount.

Meanwhile, construction works at B Field are expected to mirror similar developments currently underway at E Field Sophia.

A wider road network in the area is also set for improvement, with the Dennis Street corridor earmarked for an upgrade, featuring two lanes on each side of the trench.