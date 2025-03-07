Baramita Hospital receives $6.5M in supplies

The Baramita Cottage Hospital will see another significant boost in its operating capacity with a $6.5 million donation from the Food for the Poor organisation.

This sizeable gift will improve the quality of service provided to residents of the Amerinidan village nestled in Region One.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony received the supplies during a simple ceremony on Friday at his ministry’s main office, Brickdam, Georgetown.

Through continuous government support, the hospital has evolved from a small health post to a cottage hospital.

The upgrade included infrastructural expansion, inclusion of inpatient facilities and enhancements to the competency of personnel working at the hospital.

The development has guaranteed quality and modern treatment for persons admitted to the hospital with extreme illnesses or physical trauma.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony receives the supplies from representatives of Food for the Poor

Minister Anthony highlighted the tremendous improvements stating “What we’ve been able to do at Baramita is extraordinary. We have started from a health post where we had one community health worker, and the services at that time were very minimal. We have grown over the last couple of years to now where we have moved it from a health post to a health centre to now a cottage hospital and that took a lot of work.”

He also explained that the recently received donation will build upon the standing advancements and complement the government’s vision for the health institution.

“A lot of the items that we have here relate to maternal and child health…We would like to improve what we are doing in Baramita in terms of maternal and child health…We want to reduce the amount of maternal deaths and that can only come about if we constantly invest in improving the quality of care that we are giving to pregnant women,” he said.

The supplies donated

The donation included home care beds, baby cots, a refrigerator, sanitary bins and other maternal and paediatric supplies.

This contribution will bolster the development of the community, empower its women and safeguard the health of the village’s children.

Food for the Poor reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside the health ministry to provide for those in need regardless of geographical location.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony receives the supplies from representatives of Food for the Poor

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

