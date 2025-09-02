‘Be patient’ – Jagdeo says to PPP/C supporters

– says APNU will have a “very difficult night”

Urging supporters to be wary of the swarm of misinformation spreading across social media, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo reminded them to be patient, as the final count will be completed in a matter of days.

Dr Jagdeo made these remarks in an invited comment to the media on Monday night.

General Secretary of the PPP/C Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, at the party’s final rally in Lusignan on Saturday

“I want to say to the population and the whole PPP supporters: be patient. It is going to be a long night, and results are going to come in little dribbles from different parts of the country…it’s hard to form an opinion based on what you see on individual statements of poll,” he explained.

Detailing the gruelling work being done at Freedom House, his party’s headquarters on Robb Street, Dr Jagdeo noted that his party has reviewed the trends which indicate a favourable outcome for them at the polls.

“We have a macro picture and as far as I see, it is a good picture…the trend that we see now confirms what we knew before the elections…we expect that trend to hold from the polls that we had,” the general secretary pointed out.

According to the general secretary, who also performed the duties of vice president, there was a lower voter turnout than in 2020. This, he said, will only further exacerbate problems for the PNC/R-led APNU.

“APNU will have a very difficult night…APNU’s traditional supporters are going three ways: to the PPP, to WIN, and some will remain with APNU. That party will have some serious introspection to do…[because] they made a serious miscalculation,” he explained.

Dr Jagdeo said that the PPP/C has full confidence in the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to deliver free, fair, and credible elections.