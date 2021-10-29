BIT graduates 76 in Kwakwani

– persons grateful for training opportunity

Seventy – six (76) persons from Region Ten, graduated on Friday with a life skill through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) for Youth Empowerment.

The graduation held in the boardroom of Kwakwani Guest House, was attended by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, MP.

The graduates participated in four courses; cake decoration, electrical installation, small engine repairs and cosmetology.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, MP [seated third from right] along with officials from the BIT Office and the Region, is flanked by some of the graduates.

Speaking with DPI, Tenecia Dequoy, the only woman to complete the electrical installation course, said the government’s mission of empowerment through the BIT programmes must be commended.

“I would like to say thank you to the Honourable Minister, Joseph Hamilton. To the Government of Guyana, thank you for the opportunity you have given us as young people to develop ourselves, our self esteem, our values. It is a really good opportunity.”

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, MP, presents the certificate to the lone woman to complete the Electrical Installation course, Tenecia Dequoy.

Leandro Grant, who earned a certificate in small engine repairs is grateful that the BIT programme reached Kwakwani. He said often times there is no equity in learning opportunities between the coast and the outer regions.

He said the certificate is golden, as he has been involved in the mechanical field for a number of years.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity whereby I can stay right in Kwakwani and still acquire this certificate, that I can make myself marketable anywhere that I go around Guyana,” Grant said.

Britney Monah spoke of the challenges she faced during the cosmetology course. However, she persevered.

Graduate of the cosmetology course through BIT, Britney Monah

“At the end I made it. At a point I wanted to give up. Someone came to Kwakwani and said that we have to pay for the course. I was very annoyed, I wanted to quit. It was like since January we started and it was very stressful but I didn’t give up.”

Meanwhile, Minister Hamilton, who noted that the graduation today is the first in Kwakwani, affirmed that the BIT programme will continue throughout the country, giving equal learning opportunities to every Guyanese.

He implored the graduates to acquire multiple skills, which will enhance their chances of gaining employment.

These Cosmetology graduates pose with their creation.

“I hope that you acquire more than one skill so that if you work at one place and they close up shop for whatever reason, or if you set up your business, and it’s not doing that well, you can turn to something else that you already have the skill. Wisdom say have the skill so when the job comes, you can get it,” Minister Hamilton said.

He noted that there is no barrier to persons that want to complete multiple courses through BIT; however, a person is not allowed to study two or more courses at the same time.

Minister Hamilton said the more persons are trained; the more likely petty crimes will decrease.

Minister Hamilton urged too, that there be no gender domination in the courses offered.