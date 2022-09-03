Blocking out evil fosters better communities, world – President Ali

For the world to achieve better countries and communities , there must first be an ultimate determination in the hearts of people to block out all evil behaviour.

This was the message shared by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Friday evening, as he addressed the Century 21 Guyana finals of the Quran Recitation Competition, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Century 21 Guyana finals of the Quran Recitation Competition

President Ali said reciting the Quran serves as a guide to one’s life, pointing persons to what is right and wholesome.

Recital of the Quran, the Head of State emphasised, is integral to the practice of Islam.

The president, who is also a Muslim, noted that the holy book is the secret text of Islam. He said Muslims believe it holds mighty words that are instructive and powerful.

President Ali hands over a token to a participant of the Century 21 Guyana finals of the Quran Recitation Competition

“It teaches us how to live, it allows us to pass on our faith to future generations. As Muslims we are promised that Allah will find favour with and will reward the practice of reciting the Quran.”

President Ali believes that recital of the Quran allows believers to have a closer communication with Allah (God) and invites the intersession of the Creator into their lives.

President Ali hands over a token to a participant of the Century 21 Guyana finals of the Quran Recitation Competition

Moreover, he said reading the holy book allows one to lay all their cares and troubles on the Creator, and make them free from distraction and intrusions of thoughts and actions.

“It’s not only about recitation, its about bringing us in proximity with God through the message. And if we don’t feel after recitation that we are close in proximity then maybe we need to revisit the intention. Recitation reinforces the need for us to comply with the directives of God,” he added.

Meanwhile, Friday’s session of the Quran Recitation Competition saw a number of representatives from several masjids across the country.

A section of the gathering at the Century 21 Guyana finals of the Quran Recitation Competition

Following the semi-finals, 20 finalists were selected from the four categories, under 10, under 13, 14-20 years and age category 21-25.

Dr Ali said the event clearly shows a new generation that is ready to ensure the legacy of Islam continues.

