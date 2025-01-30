Budget 2025 is a “pathway to prosperity” – Min Persaud

The well crafted developmental strategies within budget 2025 have earned yet another resounding commendation in the National Assembly which solidifies its position as a catalyst for national progress.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud mirrored the passions of his cabinet colleagues and delivered a spirited defence of the financial plan during the budget debates on Wednesday.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, delivering his presentation to the National Assembly on Wednesday

Minister Persaud painted a picture of the budget as a “pathway to prosperity” for Guyanese citizens, highlighting the critical role each allocation will play in bettering the lives of Guyanese and leaving indelible positive marks on various sectors of the economy.

“Budget 2025 is the embodiment of carefully crafted policies and projects to continue our brisk and bold agenda for the transformation of our economy,” the minister stated.

He highlighted its focus on improving lives through initiatives like cash grants for newborns, increases to old age pensions and the billions of dollars allocated to ease the cost of living and increase citizen’s disposable income.

Minister Persaud characterised the opposition’s criticisms as “lackluster and weak.

He also accused the opposition of reusing outdated arguments in an attempt to mislead the public with stories filled with misinformation.

“We are fully committed to ensuring the success of this budget and securing the prosperity of every Guyanese. The rapid growth and development we are experiencing today is a direct result of the PPP/C’s dedication to good governance.

In sharp contrast to the APNU+AFC which was defined by bad governance that stagnated growth and destroyed economies, we are now democratically guiding this country towards a prosperous and sustainable future,” the minister reaffirmed.

In addition to cash grants and financial aid, the budget has allocations that will reduce electricity prices by 50 per cent, remove bridge tolls for over 50,000 commuters daily and provide thousands more house lots.

