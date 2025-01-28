Budget 2025 is forward-thinking, provides a strategic direction for Guyana – Min Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha has emphasised that Budget 2025 is forward-thinking, setting a strategic direction for the country’s economic growth – one that aims to reshape Guyana’s future.

He added that the budget would also lay the foundation for the PPP/C Government’s next term in office, spanning from 2025 to 2030 and beyond.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during the budget debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday

Speaking during the budget debates in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Minister Mustapha said, “It is one for all Guyanese regardless of class, ethnicity, or political affiliation…Guyana is charting a path to economic prosperity that will benefit every single citizen of our country. This budget is more than just a plan for the upcoming year, it is a vision for the future.”

Turning his attention to agriculture, Minister Mustapha highlighted significant strides in the sector while addressing misinformation spread by the parliamentary opposition.

In response to Opposition Parliamentarian Vinceroy Jordan’s comments about the agriculture sector’s poor performance, Minister Mustapha reminded the House that the agriculture sector had one of the most dismal performances under the APNU/AFC government.

“They destroyed the agriculture sector in this country. They want the people in this country to believe that sugar started to decline under the PPP/C government. Before we left office in 2015, sugar production was 231,071 metric tonnes.” he stated.

In contrast, Minister Mustapha highlighted that, “In 2019, Mr Speaker, sugar production dropped to 92,256 metric tonnes, a 60 per cent decrease under the APNU/AFC time. They closed down four sugar factories.”

The agriculture minister also reminded the National Assembly that many farmers’ lands were unfairly taken away under the previous administration, forcing them to seek alternative means to support their families.

“I want to assure the farmers whose lands were taken away that the People’s Progressive Party Civic government will once again give you back your lands…

“They have a problem with sugar workers in this country. I want them to know that as long as the PPP/C is in government, every single worker in this country will benefit including the sugar workers,” he asserted.

Minister Mustapha underscored that the government remains committed to reviving the sugar sector, despite the devastating impact of climate change over the last two years. To date, 40 per cent of cultivation lands have been mechanised.

Defending the $40 billion allocated to resuscitate the sugar factories, the minister expressed confidence that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) will achieve its target of 101,000 metric tonnes of sugar this year.

On the rice industry, Minister Mustapha noted that Guyana is producing over 700,000 metric tonnes of rice – the highest in the country’s history.

With ongoing investments, Guyana’s rice production is expected to exceed 804,000 metric tonnes this year. For this crop alone, 235,000 acres have already been cultivated, and for the first time, the MMA/ADA Scheme is cultivating 101,000 acres of rice.

The minister pointed out that the previous government had lost the lucrative Panama market, which led to the closure of many rice mills and left farmers owing $1.7 billion. “They left the farmers on their own. The farmers were left to fend for themselves,” he said.

Upon regaining office in August 2020, the government resolved the issue, recovering the money from Panama. Less than six months ago, $1.7 billion was paid to farmers.

The minister also highlighted new interventions in the sector, such as the construction of a feed mill, vannamei prawn production, and marine cage culture. He also cited the Black Belly Sheep Project, which has benefited over 175 farmers and resulted in a 100 per cent increase in black belly sheep production.

The agriculture sector is rapidly growing to ensure food security in the region, contributing to the 25 by 25 food security agenda. Minister Mustapha stated that Guyana has reclaimed its position in Caribbean agriculture through increased production in traditional areas.

