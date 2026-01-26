Budget 2026: $161B to build modern hospitals, expand digital care, train thousands of medical workers

The Government of Guyana has set aside $161.1 billion in 2026 to further modernise the country’s healthcare system.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, shared the plans for the health sector during his presentation of Budget 2026 to the National Assembly.

He shared a plan to expand medical infrastructure, improve access to modern equipment and medications, strengthen the healthcare workforce, and provide patient-centred care across all regions.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

Dr Singh emphasised the goal of creating a modern, integrated, and science-driven healthcare system that guarantees every Guyanese access to quality medical care, no matter where they live. This year’s focus is on completing crucial hospital projects, expanding digital health systems, enhancing drug distribution, and launching health and wellness programs nationwide.

In 2026, $24 billion will be allocated for the construction of a new Pediatric and Maternity Hospital, as well as six regional hospitals in Moruca, West Demerara, New Amsterdam, Bartica, Kato, and Lethem.

Additionally, $1.5 billion will improve the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and finish new polyclinics in Campbellville and Industry. Furthermore, $12.6 billion is set aside for building, renovating, and maintaining health facilities across the country.

The government also plans to create a National Neurological Rehabilitation Centre for patients with brain and spinal injuries, along with a modern oncology centre for comprehensive cancer care, which is budgeted at $1.1 billion.

To boost diagnostic and treatment capabilities, $3.1 billion is designated for new medical equipment.

This includes installing an MRI scanner, CT scanner, and a Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory at GPHC, and expanding the telemedicine network to another 50 remote communities. Importantly, the government will start incorporating AI-based diagnostic systems to enhance clinical decision-making and improve healthcare outcomes.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, during an inspection of the new CT scan machine at New Amsterdam Hospital

A significant part of the health budget, $34.9 billion, will finance the purchase and delivery of drugs and medical supplies while upgrading the national supply chain.

Five new regional drug distribution centres will open in Mabaruma, Onderneeming, Williamsburg, Lethem, and Bamia. These centres will benefit from a modern, technology-driven inventory management system to ensure accountability and reduce shortages.

A key project for 2026 is the continued rollout of the Electronic Health Records (EHR) System. This system aims to fully digitise patient information and boost service efficiency. With $764 million allocated, this system, already launched at the Festival City Polyclinic, will enable online booking, digital medical histories, and data sharing across facilities.

Full implementation at GPHC is expected in the first half of the year, allowing for expansion to hospitals and clinics nationwide.

EXPANDING HUMAN RESOURCE CAPACITY

The government is making a substantial investment in training and growing the healthcare workforce. In 2026, $1 billion is budgeted for building two Health Sciences Training Complexes with dormitories at Suddie and New Amsterdam.

Training goals target an additional 162 doctors specialising in neurosurgery, urology, anesthesiology, and intensive care; 5,440 nurses and allied professionals across the country; and launching a Pre-Med Programme in Regions Two, Three, Six, and Nine. These initiatives build on the 2,862 medical professionals trained in 2025.

Students providing medical attention to a walk-in patient.

The government will also continue to strengthen the University of Guyana’s College of Medical Sciences, which has expanded to accommodate 144 more students in Region Three.

Additionally, a Digital Health Training Institute will be established to develop skills in medical informatics and data management.

Over the next five years, at least 6,000 nurses and numerous medical specialists will be recruited and trained in collaboration with the private sector and international partners.

TACKLING DISEASE PREVENTION AND PUBLIC HEALTH

In 2026, the Ministry of Health will ramp up efforts to lower the incidence of diabetes, hypertension, and cancer through preventive medicine programmes, expanded screenings, and digital monitoring systems. Dialysis services will continue to grow, with new units introduced at regional hospitals. Moreover, the HEARTS protocol for cardiovascular care will be expanded to more than 400 facilities by the end of 2026.

Mental health will remain a top priority. Following the launch of the suicide prevention hotline and the national suicide monitoring system in 2025, the government will incorporate mental health care into primary health services, broaden community programmes, and train more “gatekeepers” for suicide prevention and early intervention.

Illustration of Mental Health Issues

The ministry will keep working to reduce the burden of communicable diseases, stepping up fogging and larviciding efforts for malaria and dengue.

Door-to-door distribution of preventive medication for filaria will continue, along with increased HIV testing and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP). Testing and monitoring will also increase in 2026 to boost progress toward disease elimination goals.

MATERNAL, CHILD, AND EMERGENCY HEALTHCARE

In 2026, maternal and child health services will expand with the six new hospitals commissioned last year. Adding 74 new maternal beds has already increased national capacity. This year, 98,500 students will receive health screenings, with a focus on preschool child health and early autism testing.

An interior view of the maternal waiting home at Mabaruma

At the same time, a significant reform is in progress for emergency response. The government is setting up the Guyana Medical Emergency Authority (GEMA), an entity that will unify and enhance national emergency medical services. With a $3.7 billion allocation, GEMA will manage ambulance dispatch, telehealth support, and workforce training, creating a more responsive and coordinated emergency system nationwide.

Dr Singh noted that the health programme is “a decisive step toward a modern, fair, and technology-driven medical system that prioritises both prevention and quality care.”