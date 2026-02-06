Budget 2026 is for all of Guyana – MP Sanjeev Datadin

Member of Parliament Sanjeev Datadin on Thursday declared his full support for Budget 2026, describing it as a people-centred plan that is not just for one region, one sector, and one demographic.

Addressing the National Assembly during day Four of the budget debates, MP Datadin said, “It is a budget for all of Guyana, the coastland, the hinterland, the youth, the elderly, public, private, all of the sectors alike,”.

Member of Parliament, Sanjeev Datadin

MP Datadin highlighted that the budget 2026 introduces no new taxes and instead reduces existing ones.

He urged the assembly to support the budget, arguing that its true value lies in its national impact.

“The true measure of a budget is not in the numbers, but the scale of its impact… there is something in the budget for everyone to move them forward,” he stated.

He stated that the budget reflects the “visionary leadership of our president, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C,” noting that it represents the first part of commitments outlined in the party’s 2025 manifesto.

According to Datadin, the manifesto itself was shaped through the lens of Guyanese, ensuring that it responds directly to the needs and aspirations of Guyanese.

“The manifesto… is our promise to the people of this country… the budget reflects what those desires are,” he explained.

Improved infrastructure along the East Coast of Demerara

While talking about inclusivity, the MP stressed that the government’s people-first approach benefits every Guyana regardless of their political affiliation

“Putting people first means everyone, those who voted for the PPP/C, those who didn’t… it means everyone,” Datadin asserted.

He further went on to talk about investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and food security, which are being made possible due to Guyana’s strong economic state.

Datadin pointed to support from international institutions, stating that Guyana’s economic trajectory “is not accidental” and signals that Guyana is “a worthwhile place to invest your money.”