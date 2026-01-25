Budget 2026 sets stage for next phase of Guyana’s development drive

On Monday, January 26, the government will present its first budget in the National Assembly since its reelection to office on September 1, 2025.

The budget will be presented by the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

While President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has outlined his government’s vision of a modern Guyana, Budget 2026 will be the ‘engine’ that lays the groundwork for the continuation of the country’s development surge.

Minister Singh emphasised that the fiscal plan is grounded in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) 2025 manifesto that was presented to the people of Guyana.

He reiterated that the manifesto serves as the guiding framework for the policies, priorities, and investments outlined in the budget. Central to this agenda is a country ripe with opportunities.

“And by upliftment, I refer to opportunities in literally every sphere of life, whether it’s opportunities to educate yourself and or to get a skill or training or certification, opportunities for employment through the massive job creation that we are seeing and that we will continue to see, opportunities for entrepreneurship and, in particular, the establishment and growth of small businesses in Guyana,” he stated.

One of the highly anticipated initiatives is the US$200 million Guyana Development Bank, which will increase access to financing and support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The government aims to make this operational by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Budget 2026 will also see the commencement of the 40,000 new homes

Budget 2026 will make funds available to commence the first set of 40,000 new homes as promised in the government’s manifesto. It builds upon the more than 50,000 houselots distributed by the government in its 2020-2025 term.

Increased spending on health, education, infrastructure, potable treated water, digitalisation, Amerindian development and targeted support for the vulnerable are among the main priorities that will be outlined in the national fiscal plan.

Importantly, an increase in the Because We Care grant, old age pension, public assistance, among other social support initiatives, is expected to be announced in the upcoming budget.

Additionally, a menu of attractive fiscal measures aimed at driving the expansion of key industries, including agro-processing, tourism, and industrialisation, is expected to be revealed during the presentation on Monday.

The incentives are expected to attract both local and international investors, creating new opportunities for employment, investment, and business development for thousands of small businesses.

Approximately one week after its presentation, lawmakers will engage in critical deliberations that will define the nation’s fiscal priorities and economic trajectory for 2026.

Subsequently, the august house will dissolve into the committee of supply that will examine each line item for the various ministries and government agencies.